New Denon 8K AVRs Offer 3D Audio Performance for small to mid-sized spaces

Denon, maker of high-quality audio equipment, announces the launch of two 8K audio/video receivers (AVRs) ideal for small to mid-sized home cinema applications. The 7.2-channel AVR-S770H and the 5.2-channel AVR-S670H provide the latest features resulting in outstanding performance, making them a great solution for music and movie enthusiasts.

The Denon AVR-S770H 7.2-channel 8K AV receiver combines 3D surround sound featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with the picture quality of 8K video processing, creating the most dramatic cinematic experience for enthusiasts. The Denon AVR-S670H is the heart of a high-performance 5.2 home theater, offering incredible 8K video and high-definition surround sound featuring Dolby TrueHD, and DTS HD Master Audio decoders.

Denon’s latest additions to the S-Series help listeners make their first steps into the realm of immersive home entertainment by offering:

Unmatched clarity of 8K video and the latest HDMI technology featuring HDR10+, Dolby Vision™, and 8K/60 and 4K/120 pass-through for the most life-like home theater experience.

and the latest HDMI technology featuring HDR10+, Dolby Vision™, and 8K/60 and 4K/120 pass-through for the most life-like home theater experience. HEOS integration offers seamless music playback , allowing users to stream and share music from their favorite online services such as Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and others, with HEOS-enabled speakers providing access to millions of songs with exceptional sound quality in a single room or throughout the home.

, allowing users to stream and share music from their favorite online services such as Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and others, with HEOS-enabled speakers providing access to millions of songs with exceptional sound quality in a single room or throughout the home. Easy to set up and enjoy, Denon’s award-winning Setup Assistant provides clear, step-by-step instructions making it easy to get started—and Audyssey MultEQ room correction technology hat optimizes the listening experience in your room to deliver stunning audio performance.

The AVR-S770H AVR and AVR-S670H AVR can be pre-ordered online on Denon’s website and through select authorized Denon retailers for $649 and $549, respectively.

