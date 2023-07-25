Six ways business leaders can leverage an AI image generator

Generative artificial intelligence is streamlining operations for companies in all kinds of industries. Business leaders are employing ChatGPT for social media content creation, adding AI chatbots to their websites to answer visitors’ questions, using AI to create 3D models of new product ideas, and so on. And now there is a whole new AI realm that companies will find very useful for marketing strategies and other tasks: an AI image generator.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Using artificial intelligence to create customized images can really help business leaders cut costs and speed up all kinds of initiatives. In my experience as the founder of the 88stacks AI image generator (which provides easy-to-use and affordable tools to democratize access to generative modeling and images), I have discovered many ways AI photo generators help businesses reach new heights. Here are 6 of them to explore:

Using an AI Image Generator

Cost-Effective Online Marketing Materials

In today’s digital era, there’s no doubt that online marketing is paramount for new and established businesses to grow. Companies pay marketers large sums of money to create images for Google ads, email blasts, infographics to send to media outlets for a possible feature, and other online marketing assets. This no longer needs to be the case! AI image generators can help alleviate the cost that comes with employing professionals to create online marketing materials. Business leaders can simply input text that describes how they want an image or infographic to look like into an AI image generator, and it will create that exact graphic.

Time-Saving & Versatile Social Media Content Creation

Going off of the last point, a robust and consistent social media strategy is also essential for businesses. It is important to have a great mix of promotional content and social media posts that are fun and/or provide free value. For example, there are always new memes and trends that companies should try to take part in to grow their followers and gain potential customers. Luckily, AI image generators can be used to create custom graphics for Instagram, Facebook, etc. It is much faster than traditional design methods, enabling business leaders to produce content more efficiently, meet tight deadlines, and take part in trends before they fizzle out.

Targeted Email Campaigns

Should a business send the same promotional email blast to both regular consumers and business customers? No, as creating targeted email campaigns will maximize the effectiveness with both customer segments. Business leaders can use AI image generators to create visuals that are tailored to specific audience segments, which in turn will increase the conversion rate of each email marketing campaign.

For example, an email blast sent to regular consumers can show an image of a family using the brand’s product in a house, and an email blast sent to business customers can show a company leader using the same product in an office space. On top of this, an AI image generator can even incorporate each customer’s name into the image shown in the email blast sent to them. All of these personalization elements can really enhance the appeal and memorability of each email blast, which can contribute to long-term brand recognition and conversions.

Effortless Graphic Design for Print

Companies spend so much money paying graphic designers to create custom images for promotional flyers, posters, and other print materials. Businesses may also think it is more cost-effective in the long run to purchase pricey graphic design software that is highly technical and confusing. However, they then waste so much valuable time trying to figure out how to use this software. With an AI image generator, business leaders can create a ton of high level and quality-driven visuals at a fraction of the cost and without the technical and creative demand of graphic design and related software.

Personalized Branding

In virtually every industry, having a strong and recognizable brand is vital for businesses to grow their share of the market. Branding elements like a specific color scheme, unique font, and logo can really help set a business apart from its competitors and add to the overall appeal of the company. This in turn can help make the business top of mind when a potential customer is in the market for products and/or services that company provides. Think about it — when you are driving home from work and are in the mood for a cheap, quick, and tasty hamburger, you might think of easily recognizable brands like Wendy’s or McDonald’s.

That all said, an AI image generator can produce custom visuals that align with a brand’s unique identity, fostering stronger brand recognition and customer loyalty. For example, an AI image generator can follow predefined style guidelines to create unique infographics and images for social media and Google Ads that align with a company’s overall brand tone, website aesthetics, and message about the mission it is trying to achieve.

A/B Testing Visuals for Optimal Marketing Results

A/B testing is pivotal for ensuring each marketing initiative is as effective as possible at growing sales. From variations of the copy used in Google Ads to trying out different scripts for cold-calls to sales leads, A/B testing can help business owners pinpoint the best marketing elements to use. An AI image generator can help with this! Business leaders can use an AI image generator to quickly and easily create variations of visuals to conduct A/B testing, thus optimizing marketing efforts based on data-driven insights.

For example, a cat products company can use an AI image generator to create various images that each show a different cat playing with a brand new toy launch. All of these images can be tested in online ads, and the one that leads to the most clicks can be used for all ads.

Conclusion

AI image generators are revolutionizing the way companies operate. For example, an AI image generator can help business leaders create cost-effective online marketing materials and save a lot of time on producing versatile social media content. An AI image generator can also create effortless graphics for print materials and make it a breeze to A/B test visuals for optimal marketing impact. These are just a few ways how company leaders can leverage an AI image generator to boost their overall business success.

Jason Toy is the founder of the 88stacks AI image generator, which provides easy-to-use and affordable tools to democratize access to generative modeling and images. Jason believes that everyone should have the opportunity to explore and create with generative technology, regardless of their technical background or expertise. To achieve this goal, 88stacks is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that simplify the process of generative modeling and image creation, while also offering comprehensive training and support to our users. Jason has a strong passion for machine learning and artificial intelligence, where he has contributed significantly to both practical implementation and cutting-edge research. www.88stacks.com