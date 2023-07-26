Unpack these deals for Samsung’s new Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Tab S9 and Watch6 devices

Samsung’s first Unpacked event in South Korea unveiled the new Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Tab S9, and Watch6. We already know you were ready for these devices to drop and now, we have the best deals on all of these new Samsung devices direct from Samsung, AT&T, and Verizon. Check out the full details below on the all new Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Tab S9, and Watch6.

Samsung Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Tab S9, and Watch6 Deals

Samsung Pre-Order Deals

Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5:

Select the 256GB version of either Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5, and automatically be upgraded to the 512GB version

Get up to $900 off Galaxy Z Flip5 or $1,000 off Galaxy Z Fold5 with an eligible trade-in

Receive 30% off Samsung Care+, with the purchase of a Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic:

Receive a free Fabric Band with the purchase of Galaxy Watch6 or Galaxy Watch6 Classic

Get up to $250 off with eligible trade-in

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+, and Tab S9:

Purchase a 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or Tab S9+ and receive a complimentary upgrade to the 512GB version

Receive up to $650 off any Galaxy Tab S9 series device with eligible trade-in

Receive 50% off the purchase of a Book Cover Keyboard Slim

Bundles:

Save up to $540 off when bundling of Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Fold5 with Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch6 series

Receive $40 off a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro, when preordering any Galaxy Tab S9 device on Samsung.com or through the Shop Samsung App.

DEVICE PROTECTION:

For added peace of mind, Samsung is offering Worry-Free Screen Repair as a part of the Galaxy Z Assurance program with the purchase of a new Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5. The program includes a free one-time internal screen protector replacement as well as a discounted one-time screen replacement.

For those who want a little more protection, they can purchase Samsung Care+, receive 30% off Samsung Care+ with the purchase of a Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 which offers unlimited repairs for drops, spills, and mechanical breakdown using Samsung genuine parts by Samsung Certified Technicians.

Galaxy Z Flip5 (starting at $999.99)

Larger Flex Window: The Flex Window is now 3.78 times larger, making it the largest ever outside screen on Flip device. Users can personalize their device with custom colors, informative and graphics clocks, stylish frames and add their favorite go-to widgets and more.

The Flex Window is now 3.78 times larger, making it the largest ever outside screen on Flip device. Users can personalize their device with custom colors, informative and graphics clocks, stylish frames and add their favorite go-to widgets and more. Useful Widgets: The new cover makes accessing Widgets easy and inspires users to check the weather, text friends back with Quick Reply and listen to music with the Media Controller. Samsung Wallet is also an enabled Widget for users to quickly access tickets, passes and payment methods.

The new cover makes accessing Widgets easy and inspires users to check the weather, text friends back with Quick Reply and listen to music with the Media Controller. Samsung Wallet is also an enabled Widget for users to quickly access tickets, passes and payment methods. Impressive Camera: Selfies just got better with the bigger cover screen and FlexCam. Users will be able to see themselves clearly on the Flex Window and capture flawless photos using the Wide and Ultra Wide lenses. Plus, Dual Preview users can view themselves and make adjustments on the Flex Window for the perfect shot.

Selfies just got better with the bigger cover screen and FlexCam. Users will be able to see themselves clearly on the Flex Window and capture flawless photos using the Wide and Ultra Wide lenses. Plus, Dual Preview users can view themselves and make adjustments on the Flex Window for the perfect shot. Storage Options and Colors: The Galaxy Z Flip5 has storage capacity options of 256GB and 512GB in Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender. Additionally, Samsung.com will hold exclusive colors: Blue, Gray, Green and Yellow.

Galaxy Z Fold5 (starting at $1,799.99)

Productivity Expert: Packed with multitasking features like the Taskbar, S Pen capabilities and two-handed drag and drop, the Galaxy Z Fold5 makes it easy for users to balance their work with multiple screens at ease. Z Fold users can continue to use the S Pen with the slimmer S Pen Fold Edition or purchase the Slim S Pen Case for a stylish touch.

Packed with multitasking features like the Taskbar, S Pen capabilities and two-handed drag and drop, the Galaxy Z Fold5 makes it easy for users to balance their work with multiple screens at ease. Z Fold users can continue to use the S Pen with the slimmer S Pen Fold Edition or purchase the Slim S Pen Case for a stylish touch. Powerful Performance & Design: With new cooling systems, customers will be able to take productivity to the next level without overwhelming the device.

With new cooling systems, customers will be able to take productivity to the next level without overwhelming the device. Storage Options and Colors: The Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream in storage capacity option of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Blue and Gray will also be exclusively available at Samsung.com.

Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic (starting at $299.99)

Health Assistant: Supplied with sleep and wellness features like Sleep Coaching, Personalized Heart Rate Zones and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, this new generation of Galaxy Watches is filled with meaningful metrics to assist users achieve their health goals.

Supplied with sleep and wellness features like Sleep Coaching, Personalized Heart Rate Zones and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, this new generation of Galaxy Watches is filled with meaningful metrics to assist users achieve their health goals. Dynamic Designs: Samsung provides the best of both worlds with the modern Galaxy Watch6 and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic featuring our fan favorite rotating bezel. Built with a 20% bigger screen, this new Watch series promotes more personalization for its users.

Samsung provides the best of both worlds with the modern Galaxy Watch6 and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic featuring our fan favorite rotating bezel. Built with a 20% bigger screen, this new Watch series promotes more personalization for its users. Size Options and Colors: The Galaxy Watch6 starts at $299.99 for the 40mm model in Graphite or Gold and $329.99 for the 44mm model in Graphite and Silver. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic is available in Black or Silver, starting at $399.99 for the 43mm and $429.99 for the 47mm watch.

Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (starting at $799.99)

Vivid Display: Equipped with Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, HDR10+ ensuring a scene-by scene, frame-by-frame tone optimization, a 120 Hz refresh rate and an innovative Vision Booster to automatically detect bright lighting conditions and adapt to keep screen vivid.

Equipped with Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, HDR10+ ensuring a scene-by scene, frame-by-frame tone optimization, a 120 Hz refresh rate and an innovative Vision Booster to automatically detect bright lighting conditions and adapt to keep screen vivid. Rich Audio: Enjoy 20% larger quad speaker system with AKG speakers and Dolby Atos ® immersive sound to listen to music, play games or take a video call.

Enjoy 20% larger quad speaker system with AKG speakers and Dolby Atos immersive sound to listen to music, play games or take a video call. Boosted Performance: Packed with Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the same lightning-fast mobile processor in Samsung’s latest smartphones.

Packed with Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the same lightning-fast mobile processor in Samsung’s latest smartphones. Storage Options and Colors: Available is Beige and Graphite, the Tab S9 comes in a 128GB or 256GB option, the Tab S9+ comes in 256GB or 512GB, and the Tab S9 Ultra has 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options available.

ATT Deals

Beginning July 26, new and existing customers get a FREE Galaxy Z Flip5 with a Galaxy phone trade in, whether you’re upgrading or adding a new line. Any Year Any Condition.

new and existing customers get a FREE Galaxy Z Flip5 with a Galaxy phone trade in, whether you’re upgrading or adding a new line. Any Year Any Condition. New and existing customers can get $1,000 off a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 with a Galaxy phone trade in, whether you’re upgrading or adding a new line. Any Year, Any Condition.

Plus, for a limited time, get twice the storage when you pre-order by August 10.

Buy two Samsung Galaxy watches and get up to $350 off.

Unlimited Your Way®: We give our customers the flexibility to choose a plan to fit the needs of each family member. Our best plans include AT&T 5G access, AT&T ActiveArmor mobile security, and personal hotspot data. Plus, everyone – new and existing customers – gets our best deals on every smartphone.

We give our customers the flexibility to choose a plan to fit the needs of each family member. Our best plans include AT&T 5G access, AT&T ActiveArmor mobile security, and personal hotspot data. Plus, everyone – new and existing customers – gets our best deals on every smartphone. With AT&T Next Up , our customers have the option to upgrade early by paying of 50% of their current device cost and turning it in for a new one.

, our customers have the option to upgrade early by paying of 50% of their current device cost and turning it in for a new one. International Travel with AT&T: Travel unlimited with International Day Pass. Use your phone like you do at home with unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data in over 210 destinations for $10/day. We also include unlimited talk, text and high-speed data in 19 Latin American countries for customers on our Unlimited Premium plan at no extra cost.

Travel unlimited with International Day Pass. Use your phone like you do at home with unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data in over 210 destinations for $10/day. We also include unlimited talk, text and high-speed data in 19 Latin American countries for customers on our Unlimited Premium plan at no extra cost. Shop the Way You Want: Get quick personal delivery and expert setup. All free with AT&T Right To You. Also, get free shipping and flexible returns when you order online.

Get quick personal delivery and expert setup. All free with AT&T Right To You. Also, get free shipping and flexible returns when you order online. Manage your account your way with my AT&T : Pay your bill, check your balance and usage, and access helpful information with the myAT&T app. AT&T wireless customers can also upgrade, add lines, and shop the latest accessories.

: Pay your bill, check your balance and usage, and access helpful information with the myAT&T app. AT&T wireless customers can also upgrade, add lines, and shop the latest accessories. 5G Connectivity: We stand behind our network as America’s Most Reliable 5G Network. The Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5 are powered by fast, reliable, secure AT&T 5G.

We stand behind our network as America’s Most Reliable 5G Network. The Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5 are powered by fast, reliable, secure AT&T 5G. New and existing AT&T Business customers can also take advantage of the above deals! And through Aug.10, AT&T Business customers can pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip5 512GB for $399.99 and the Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB for $999.99 with a two-year service commitment.25 Plus, business customers who order through Premier can save up to $100 on their new smartphone when purchasing on a two-year agreement. For more details, visit www.business.att.com.

Verizon Pre-Order Deals

The Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, along with the new Galaxy Watch6 series and Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G, will be available to Verizon consumer and business customers on Verizon.com and in Verizon stores on August 11. Preorders start July 26 at 7am ET. Here’s the Galaxy lineup:

Galaxy Z Flip5 will be available in Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail)

will be available in Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail) Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available in Icy Blue, Creme and Phantom Black starting at $49.99 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,799.99 retail)

will be available in Icy Blue, Creme and Phantom Black starting at $49.99 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,799.99 retail) Galaxy Watch6 will be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes starting at $9.72 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $349.99 retail)

will be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes starting at $9.72 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $349.99 retail) Galaxy Watch6 Classic will be available in 43mm and 47mm sizes starting at $12.49 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $449.99 retail)

will be available in 43mm and 47mm sizes starting at $12.49 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $449.99 retail) Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G starting at $31.94 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,149.99 retail)

The best offers: Whether you are looking to switch to Verizon or want to move up to the latest and greatest phone, we’ve got you covered with some amazing offers.

Switcher Offer: Trade-in select old phones and get a Galaxy Z Flip5 on us, or $1,000 towards a new Galaxy Z Fold5. A new line on an Unlimited Plus plan is required.

Trade-in select old phones and get a Galaxy Z Flip5 on us, or $1,000 towards a new Galaxy Z Fold5. A new line on an Unlimited Plus plan is required. Upgrade Offer: Looking to upgrade? Trade-in select phones on qualified 5G Unlimited plans and get up to $1,000 off the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5.

Looking to upgrade? Trade-in select phones on qualified 5G Unlimited plans and get up to $1,000 off the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5. Extra Storage Offer: For a limited time, get 512GB of storage for the price of 256GB when you pre-order your new Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5.

For a limited time, get 512GB of storage for the price of 256GB when you pre-order your new Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5. NFL Sunday Ticket: Are you a huge NFL fan? New Unlimited Plus Mobile customers get access to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV on us with the purchase of a Galaxy Z Flip5 or a Galaxy Z Fold5. Not ready to upgrade? No problem. All other existing mobile customers are eligible for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, redeemable through +play.

Are you a huge NFL fan? New Unlimited Plus Mobile customers get access to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV on us with the purchase of a Galaxy Z Flip5 or a Galaxy Z Fold5. Not ready to upgrade? No problem. All other existing mobile customers are eligible for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, redeemable through +play. Watch Offer: Get a Samsung Galaxy Watch6 or Galaxy Watch6 Classic for up to $350 off with the purchase of select 5G Android smartphones on qualified 5G Unlimited plans.

Get a Samsung Galaxy Watch6 or Galaxy Watch6 Classic for up to $350 off with the purchase of select 5G Android smartphones on qualified 5G Unlimited plans. Tablet Offer: Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G for $25 a month when you buy select Android phones.

Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G for $25 a month when you buy select Android phones. Accessories Offer: Don’t forget to accessorize your new phone. For a limited time and while supplies last, get 15% off Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 cases and screen protectors, 25% off select Samsung Galaxy chargers and 50% off Samsung Galaxy Buds2 when you buy select Samsung smartphones.

Wrap Up

