Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: New Z Flip5/Fold5, Tab S9, and new Watch6

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked day has arrived and this year, it’s being held in South Korea. This is the first time Samsung Galaxy Unpacked has been held in the company’s home country and we couldn’t be happier for them.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is usually held in either New York City or San Francisco. So moving it out to South Korea is not only a real treat for the company’s employees, but for the country itself. I’ve been to South Korea and Samsung is a big part of the culture there. So the folks out there are probably having a fantastic time celebrating the company’s newest devices. Without further opining from me, let’s get into what is being shown at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, South Korea! Foldables, Tablets, and Watches!

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

Z Flip5 at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

The first device up at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is the new Galaxy Z Flip5. The company is not taking the competition sitting down. It burst out of the gate today with a new design that not only folds flat this time. But also provides a much larger and more useable front cover display, which is a good move on Samsung’s part considering motorola is honing in on its customer base. Here are the specs for the all-new Galaxy Z Flip5.

Galaxy Z Flip5 Specifications

Display Main – 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Infinity Flex Display (2640 × 1080, 22:9)

Cover – 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz Display 720 × 748 306 PPI Dimensions & Weight Folded – 3.35 × 2.83 x .59in (6.6oz)

Unfolded – 6.5 × 2.83 x .27in (6.6oz) Cameras Front – 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85

Rear Dual – 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123 AP Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 ㎚) Memory — 8GB RAM with 512GB internal storage

— 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage Battery (typical) 3,700mAh Dual Battery Charging — Wired Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable

— Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

— Wireless PowerShare Water Resistance IPX8 Operating System — Android 13

— One UI 5.1.1 Network & Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.3 Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro

sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox, Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card One Nano SIM and one eSIM Colors Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender [Samsung.com Exclusive] Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Specs from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Z Flip5

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available for pre-order beginning July 26, with general availability starting August 11 on Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Store, and major carriers and retailers.

Starting today, pre-orders of the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are eligible for a free storage upgrade29. Select the 256GB version of either Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5, and automatically be upgraded to the 512GB version. Plus, receive up to $900 off the Galaxy Z Flip5 or $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold5 with an eligible trade-in.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 starts at $999.99 with storage capacity options of 256GB and 512GB. Galaxy Z Flip5 features a range of colors to show off your style, including Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender, as well as Samsung.com exclusive colors: Blue, Gray, Green, and Yellow. For a more personalized look, select from a range of accessories including a Clear Gadget Case, Flap Eco-Leather Case, Flipsuit Case and easy-to-carry Silicone Case with Ring to create a more personalized look.

Galaxy Z Fold5 starts at $1,799.99, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The Galaxy Z Fold5 comes in several exciting colors: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream, along with two Samsung.com exclusive colors: Blue and Gray. Pair it with a variety of cases that offer practicality and style, including a Slim S Pen Case, Clear Gadget Case, Eco-Leather Case, and a Standing Case with Strap.

During pre-order, save up to $540 when you bundle Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 with Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch6 series devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

Z Fold5 at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

The Z Fold5 is up next, and this is undoubtedly the leader in this form factor. Here are the specs for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5.

Galaxy Z Fold5 Specifications

Display Main – 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display (2176 × 1812, 21.6:18), 374ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz)

Cover – 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2316 × 904, 23.1:9), 402ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz) Dimensions & Weight Folded – 6.1 × 2.64 x .53in

Unfolded – 6.1 × 5.11 x .24in

Weight – 8.92 oz. Cameras Cover Camera – 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚

Under Display Camera – 4MP Under Display Camera F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80˚

Rear Triple Cameras :

— 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚

— 50MP Wide-angle Camera Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚

— 10MP Telephoto Camera F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚, 3X optical zoom AP Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) Memory — 12GB RAM with 1TB internal storage

— 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage

— 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage Battery (Typical) 4,400mAh Dual Battery Charging — Wired Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable

— Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

— Wireless PowerShare Water Resistance IPX8 OS — Android 13

— One UI 5.1.1 Network & Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.3 Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox, Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card Up to two Nano SIM and one eSIM Colors Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream [Samsung.com Exclusive] Gray, Blue Specs from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Z Fold5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Tab S9 at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Next up at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is the Tab S9 Series. Samsung has finally updated their popular Android tablets and they are looking as good as ever! While we still don’t think anyone will catch the iPad, for an Android tablet, this is the best bet. As with the Galaxy Tab S8 Series, the new S9 series comes in three different versions. Here are the specs for all three.

Galaxy Tab S9 Galaxy Tab S9+ Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Display 11-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz) 12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz) 14.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz) OS Android 13 Android 13 Android 13 Dimensions — 165.8 × 254.3 × 5.9mm

— 10.01 × 6.53 × 0.23″ — 185.4 × 285.4 × 5.7mm

— 11.23 × 7.30 × 0.22″ — 208.6 × 326.4 × 5.5mm

— 12.85 × 8.21 × 0.21″ Weight — 498g (Wi-Fi) 1.10 lbs. — 581g (Wi-Fi) / 586g (5G)

— 1.28 lbs. (Wi-Fi) / 1.29 lbs. (5G) — 732g (Wi-Fi) 1.61 lbs. Cameras Rear – 13MP AF

Front – 12MP UW Rear – 13MP AF + 8MP UW

Front – 12MP UW Rear – 13MP AF + 8MP UW

Front – 12MP UW Memory & Storage — 8GB+128GB

— 12GB+256GB

— microSD up to 1TB — 12GB+256GB

— 12GB+512GB

— microSD up to 1TB — 12GB+256GB

— 12GB+512GB

— 16GB+1TB

— microSD up to 1TB AP Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Battery (typical) 8,400mAh 10,900mAh 11,200mAh Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 Color Beige, Graphite, May Vary By Market Beige, Graphite, May Vary By Market Beige, Graphite, May Vary By Market Sound Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos Security Samsung Knox Samsung Knox Samsung Knox Biometrics On-Screen Fingerprint On-Screen Fingerprint On-Screen Fingerprint Accessories S Pen (BLE, Inbox), S Pen Creator Edition

Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Outdoor Cover, Notepaper Screen, Privacy Screen S Pen (BLE, Inbox), S Pen Creator Edition

Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Outdoor Cover, Notepaper Screen, Privacy Screen S Pen (BLE, Inbox), S Pen Creator Edition

Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Outdoor Cover, Notepaper Screen, Privacy Screen Specs from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Tab S9

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is available for pre-order beginning July 26, with general availability starting August 11.

Pre-order the Galaxy Tab S9 series and receive a free storage upgrade. Starting today, purchase a 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or Tab S9+ and receive a complimentary upgrade to the 512GB version. Or select a 128GB Tab S9 and be upgraded to the 256GB version. Plus, receive up to $650 off any Galaxy Tab S9 series device with an eligible trade-in.

When pre-ordering the Galaxy Tab S9 series, receive 50% off the purchase of a Book Cover Keyboard Slim. You can also receive $40 off a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro, when pre-ordering any Galaxy Tab S9 device on Samsung.com or through the Shop Samsung App.

The Tab S9 series comes in two colors, Beige and Graphite, and three sizes: 14.6-inch on Tab S9 Ultra, 12.4-inch on Tab S9+, and 11-inch on Tab S9.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra begins at $1,199.99 with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. S9+ begins at $999.99, with 256 and 512GB options. S9+ connected 5G option is available starting at $1,149.99. It will also feature eSIM and space for a physical SIM card, so you can easily switch between two different plans. S9 begins at $799.99 with 128 and 256GB storage options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6

Watch6 Classic at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Not but not least, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 also sees the introduction of the new Galaxy Watch6 and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic. The company has been killing it in the smartwatch segment, there really aren’t many competitors worthy of standing in the same ring. Even Google’s new Pixel Watch is a paltry and pathetic effort to compete with these two. And the Watch6 Classic brings back the physical rotating bezel! Here are the specs for both of these new watches.

Galaxy Watch6 Galaxy Watch6 Classic Material & Color Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band

— 44mm: Graphite, Sliver

— 40mm: Graphite, Gold Stainless-Steel case with Hybrid Eco-Leather Band

— 47mm: Black, Silver

— 43mm: Black, Silver Dimensions & Weight — 44mm: 42.8 × 44.4 × 9.0 mm, 33.3g

— 40mm: 38.8 × 40.4 × 9.0 mm, 28.7g — 47mm: 46.5 × 46.5 × 10.9 mm, 59.0g

— 43mm: 42.5 × 42.5 × 10.9 mm, 52.0g Display Sapphire Crystal

— 44mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480×480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display

— 40mm: 1.3-inch (33.3mm) 432×432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Sapphire Crystal

— 47mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480×480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display

— 43mm: 1.3-inch (33.3mm) 432×432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Processor Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz Memory & Storage 2GB memory + 16GB storage 2GB memory + 16GB storage Battery (typical) Up to 40 hours (Always On Display off) / Up to 30 hours (Always On Display on)

— 44mm: 425mAh

— 40mm: 300mAh Up to 40 hours (Always On Display off) / Up to 30 hours (Always On Display on)

— 47mm: 425mAh

— 43mm: 300mAh Charging Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) Operating System Wear OS, Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 4) Wear OS, Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 4) UI One UI Watch One UI Watch Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, 3D Hall sensor Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Durability 5ATM + IP68 7/ MIL-STD-810H 5ATM + IP68 7/ MIL-STD-810H Compatibility Android 10 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory Android 10 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory Specs from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Watch6

The Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic are available for pre-order from July 26, with general availability starting August 11. Those who pre-order will receive a free Fabric Band with the purchase of Galaxy Watch6 or Galaxy Watch6 Classic25. Plus, receive up to $250 off with eligible trade-in. Be sure to read all of Samsung’s legalese to make sure you’re following the rules!

The Galaxy Watch6 is an ultimate daily driver with a modern and minimalist design. The Galaxy Watch6 Small 40mm comes in Graphite and Gold, and will start at $299.99. The Galaxy Watch6 Large 44mm comes in Graphite and Silver, and will start at $329.99.

For a more premium, timeless timepiece design, look no further than the Galaxy Watch6 Classic featuring our fan-favorite rotating bezel — available in Black and Silver. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic Small 43mm will start at $399.99. Galaxy Watch6 Classic Large 47mm will start at $429.99.

Wrap Up

That’s a wrap for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event from South Korea. We are sure to have more coverage surrounding all of these devices in the coming months. Stay tuned for reviews and other news right here on Techaeris. Be sure to check out Samsung’s website for trade in deals, discounts and more on all of these new Galaxy devices. Using the links provided helps support the site, thanks!

