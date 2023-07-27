Samsung and Microsoft announce on-device attestation solution for enterprise

Samsung has announced the first step in a plan to reimagine mobile device security for business customers in partnership with Microsoft. This collaboration has led to the industry’s first on-device, mobile hardware-backed device attestation solution that works on both company and personally owned devices.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Device attestation can help ensure a device’s identity and health, verifying that it has not been compromised. On-device, mobile hardware-backed device attestation — available on Samsung Galaxy devices and combined with protection from Microsoft Intune — now adds enhanced security and flexibility.

For enterprises, this is an extra layer of protection against compromised devices falsely claiming to be known and healthy, gaining access to sensitive corporate data. Additionally, organizations can now enable employees to bring their own device (BYOD) to work with the confidence that they are protected with the same level of security as company owned devices. For employees, this means added flexibility for their personal Galaxy devices to safely access their work environment.

Here’s what Samsung had to say about this new partnership with Microsoft on this attestation solution:

In a rapidly evolving landscape with changing work habits and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, Zero Trust is a security model based on three principles: always assume breach, verify explicitly, and provide least privilege access. Implementation of Zero Trust has become mandated by regulated industries and public sector customers, such as the United States government.[2] This requires a new approach for enforcing security end-to-end, from apps to the network and the device itself, regardless of device ownership and enrollment. Together, Samsung and Microsoft are uniquely positioned to enable this. Samsung is the industry leader for global smartphones. The Samsung Knox security platform is 10 years old. In that time, Samsung Knox has been activated on more than a billion Samsung Galaxy devices. That’s more than 30,000 businesses in 110 markets relying on Samsung Knox to protect their devices from cyberattacks. Microsoft is the industry leader in unified endpoint management software market share, and delivers end-to-end cross-cloud, cross-platform security solutions, which integrate different categories across security, compliance, identity, device management, and privacy, informed by more than 65 trillion threat signals each day. With this partnership, the first mobile hardware-backed device attestation bridges the consumer and the world of work, allowing people to safely bring their personal devices to work. “Samsung is committed to meaningful innovations that are as secure as they are versatile and optimized,” said KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “As work habits evolve and people are working from virtually anywhere on any device, we are paving the way for the future of enterprise device security and democratizing the means for businesses to better protect their information.” Samsung

What do you think of this partnership? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.