Now Playing on Plex August 2023: A-X-L, Lord Of War, Point Blank, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what's coming to streaming platforms. Below is our Now Playing on Plex August 2023 edition.

Let's jump right into August 2023!

Now Playing on Plex August 2023

Now Streaming on Plex August 2023

A-X-L

Bad Parents

Beyond Outrage (starts 8/18)

City Of Industry

Climax (starts 8/22)

The Getaway

The Janky Promoters

K-19: Widowmaker

Life Partners (starts 8/3)

Lonesome Dove

A Long Way Down (starts 8/4)

Lord Of War

Match Point

The Mechanic

Nature Calls

Ong Bak 2: The Beginning

Ong Bak 3

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

Point Blank

Shadow Dancer

The Signal

Stay

The Super

V/H/S (starts 8/4)

What Just Happened

White Bird In A Blizzard

Catch Before It Leaves in August 2023

Streaming on Plex August 2023

An American Werewolf In London

Heat

The Great Debaters

Secretary

Winchester

Still Streaming on Plex in August

Apocalypto

Awake

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Battle Royale

Before I Go To Sleep

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Biutiful

The Blair Witch Project

Blitz

Blue Ruin

The Boondock Saints

Brawl In Cell Block 99

The Bridge

Bronson

The Crow: Salvation

Cube

Day Of The Dead

Daybreakers

Detachment

Disconnect

Dog Soldiers

Don Jon

Downfall

Eden Lake

Epic Movie

Europa Report

The Fall

Fast Company

Fast Vengeance

Filth

From Paris With Love

Get The Gringo

The Gift

The Girl Next Door

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Glengarry Glen Ross

Half Nelson

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Hearts Beat Loud

Heathers

Highlander

Horns

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

The Hunt

I Love You Phillip Morris

I Spit On Your Grave

The Iceman

The Illusionist

The Infiltrator

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Iron Sky

Killer Joe

The King’s Speech

Lady Vengeance

Lawless

Leap (Ballerina)

A Little Bit Of Heaven

Lucky Number Slevin

The Man From Earth

Mandy

Meet the Spartans

Merlin

Monster

Mr. Nobody

Nosferatu

Oculus

Only God Forgives

Outlander

Paris, Je T’aime

Point Break

Prospect

The Raven

The Reader

The Rebound

Remember Me

Requiem For A Dream

Righteous Kill

The Road

Runaway Jury

Season Of The Witch

Short Term 12

Single Man, A

Skyline

Stuck In Love

Super

Taboo

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

This Is England

Train to Busan

Triangle (2009)

Trumbo

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

The Wailing

A Walk To Remember

We Need To Talk About Kevin

