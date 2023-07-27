Now Playing on Plex August 2023: A-X-L, Lord Of War, Point Blank, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex August 2023 edition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So, when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into August 2023!
Now Playing on Plex August 2023
- A-X-L
- Bad Parents
- Beyond Outrage (starts 8/18)
- City Of Industry
- Climax (starts 8/22)
- The Getaway
- The Janky Promoters
- K-19: Widowmaker
- Life Partners (starts 8/3)
- Lonesome Dove
- A Long Way Down (starts 8/4)
- Lord Of War
- Match Point
- The Mechanic
- Nature Calls
- Ong Bak 2: The Beginning
- Ong Bak 3
- Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
- The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
- Point Blank
- Shadow Dancer
- The Signal
- Stay
- The Super
- V/H/S (starts 8/4)
- What Just Happened
- White Bird In A Blizzard
Catch Before It Leaves in August 2023
- An American Werewolf In London
- Heat
- The Great Debaters
- Secretary
- Winchester
- Still Streaming on Plex in August
- An American Werewolf In London
- Apocalypto
- Awake
- Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
- Battle Royale
- Before I Go To Sleep
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Biutiful
- The Blair Witch Project
- Blitz
- Blue Ruin
- The Boondock Saints
- Brawl In Cell Block 99
- The Bridge
- Bronson
- The Crow: Salvation
- Cube
- Day Of The Dead
- Daybreakers
- Detachment
- Disconnect
- Dog Soldiers
- Don Jon
- Downfall
- Eden Lake
- Epic Movie
- Europa Report
- The Fall
- Fast Company
- Fast Vengeance
- Filth
- From Paris With Love
- Get The Gringo
- The Gift
- The Girl Next Door
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
- Glengarry Glen Ross
- Half Nelson
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Hearts Beat Loud
- Heat
- Heathers
- Highlander
- Horns
- Hostel
- Hostel: Part II
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- The Hunt
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- I Spit On Your Grave
- The Iceman
- The Illusionist
- The Infiltrator
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Iron Sky
- Killer Joe
- The King’s Speech
- Lady Vengeance
- Lawless
- Leap (Ballerina)
- A Little Bit Of Heaven
- Lucky Number Slevin
- The Man From Earth
- Mandy
- Meet the Spartans
- Merlin
- Monster
- Mr. Nobody
- Nosferatu
- Oculus
- Only God Forgives
- Outlander
- Paris, Je T’aime
- Point Break
- Prospect
- The Raven
- The Reader
- The Rebound
- Remember Me
- Requiem For A Dream
- Righteous Kill
- The Road
- Runaway Jury
- Season Of The Witch
- Secretary
- Short Term 12
- Single Man, A
- Skyline
- Stuck In Love
- Super
- Taboo
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- This Is England
- Train to Busan
- Triangle (2009)
- Trumbo
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison
- The Wailing
- A Walk To Remember
- We Need To Talk About Kevin
