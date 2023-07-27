Dwayne Johnson: His top ten worst movies

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but even he has had his share of duds. Some have even accused the WWE Superstar of not being very versatile and that every character he takes on, ends up being his wrestling persona, The Rock.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Here is a list of the 10 worst Dwayne Johnson movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

The Worst Dwayne Johnson Movies

Doom (2005) – 34% audience score The Scorpion King (2002) – 37% audience score Tooth Fairy (2010) – 18% audience score Empire State (2013) – 24% audience score Race to Witch Mountain (2009) – 44% audience score Be Cool (2005) – 42% audience score Southland Tales (2006) – 41% audience score Empire State (2013) – 24% audience score G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) – 48% audience score Pain & Gain (2013) – 47% audience score

These movies are all critically panned, and they have been accused of being boring, cheesy, or poorly made. However, it’s important to note that these are just opinions, and some people may actually enjoy these movies.

So, if you’re a fan of Dwayne Johnson, you might want to avoid these movies. But if you’re looking for a good laugh, or if you’re just curious about some of Johnson’s lesser-known work, then you might want to check them out.

Why are these movies considered to be the worst?

There are a few reasons why these movies are considered to be the worst of Dwayne Johnson’s filmography. First, they all have relatively low ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a website that aggregates reviews from critics as well as real audiences. Second, these movies have been accused of being boring, cheesy, or poorly made. Finally, they all have relatively low box office returns, which suggests that they were not well-received by audiences.

What are some redeeming qualities of these movies?

Despite their negative reviews, there are some redeeming qualities to these movies. For example, Doom is a somewhat visually impressive film with a few exciting action sequences. The Scorpion King is a fun, campy adventure movie that is perfect for fans of B-movies (thanks to its horrible CGI). And the Tooth Fairy is a surprisingly charming family film that will make small children laugh, our kids loved it.

Overall, these movies are not the best in Dwayne Johnson’s filmography. However, they do have a few redeeming qualities, and they may be worth checking out if you are a fan of the actor or if you are looking for a good laugh. Hopefully, we didn’t offend any of you fans out there, every actor has their share of dud movies and we’ll dive into more of those in the future.

What do you think of Dwayne Johnson movies? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.