New on Netflix July 28 to August 3: The Lincoln Lawyer season two concludes

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between July 28 and August 3rd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July or August if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix July 28 to August 3rd list which is headlined by the second part of the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer starring Manuel Garcia-Fulfo and Neve Campbell.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in July and August. The following games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Bloons TD 6: Sharpen those darts! Defend Monkey Towers from an ever-flowing stream of colorful invading balloons. As you pop, more new abilities and heroes unlock.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon: You’ve been sucked into a puzzle dimension! Battle foes, collect relics and match blocks to save friends and escape in this genre-bending spinoff.

Cut the Rope Daily (Available August 1): Solve one new logic puzzle every day to keep your streak alive. Cut ropes and pop balloons to feed cute green monster Om Nom, who’s craving a candy fix!

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals: Shadowy cult members. Ghostly radio signals. Spacetime portals. Investigate a dark new mystery in this interactive story game set in a familiar world.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess: Welcome to Beth Harmon’s world. Take some lessons, play puzzles and matches or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the show.

Sonic Prime Dash: Zip through 3D race courses, jump over obstacles and battle iconic villains in this high-octane running game featuring the world’s fastest blue hedgehog.

Too Hot To Handle 2: More choices, bigger drama. Change your look and make a play: true love or hot hook up? Risk it all in the next season of this interactive story game.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in July and August but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

The Dragon Prince: Season 5 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The search for Aaravos’ prison sends Rayla, Callum and Ezran on an epic journey across land and sea, while conflict roils the Sunfire elves’ kingdom.

Dream (NETFLIX FILM): Don't count them out! With hard work and dedication on lock, a group of homeless men train to compete in the Homeless World Cup — despite a cranky coach.

Kohrra (NETFLIX SERIES): When an NRI bridegroom is found dead days before his wedding, two cops must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives.

The Murderer (NETFLIX FILM): After a string of deaths in a small provincial town, a determined detective attempts to uncover the killer — and British expat Earl is the prime suspect.

Guns & Gulaabs (NETFLIX SERIES): In the cartel-run town of Gulaabgunj, an unprecedented opium deal pulls a big-city cop and a lovesick mechanic into its chaotic clutches.

Shin Dong-youp and Sung Si-kyung embark on a laughter-filled journey to Taiwan, aiming to gain a deeper understanding of its sex culture and business.

And now for the Netflix July 28 to August 3rd list:

July 28

A Perfect Story (NETFLIX SERIES): When Margot flees her own wedding, she is left feeling adrift. Little does she know, it is David and his delightful chaos who can help her find her way.

Captain Fall (NETFLIX SERIES): A wet-behind-the-ears, yet good-hearted sea captain unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship for a terrible international cartel who's using him as a fall guy in case the authorities ever catch up to them.

D.P.: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): After a shocking tragedy turns their lives upside down, Jun-ho and Ho-yeol return to capture more military deserters — only to face unexpected danger.

After a shocking tragedy turns their lives upside down, Jun-ho and Ho-yeol return to capture more military deserters — only to face unexpected danger. Hidden Strike 🇺🇸

How to Become a Cult Leader (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Disguised as a guidebook for capturing a devoted cult following, this docuseries takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the rise of six famed flock leaders.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (NETFLIX FAMILY): An ordinary teen moves to Paris, becomes a powerful superhero and must join forces with her polar opposite to save the city from a scheming villain.

The Tailor: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Peyami faces new challenges as his friendship with Dimitri is tested, Esvet spends more time at the house with Mustafa — and a new woman enters his life.

July 29

The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Armed with new powers and fresh recruits, the Counters continue their battle against evil demons who feed on humans.

July 31

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): The Dark Rebel Army continues to terrorize the land in their ruthless mission to unlock the final seal. But an evolved Yoko leads the forces of good.

The Dark Rebel Army continues to terrorize the land in their ruthless mission to unlock the final seal. But an evolved Yoko leads the forces of good. Limitless 🇨🇦

Being a new month, there are plenty of new additions of older content to Netflix and Netflix Canada on the July 28 to August 3rd list (including a lot of Illumination animated films in the U.S.):

August 1

2 Fast 2 Furious 🇺🇸

47 Meters Down 🇨🇦

The Angry Birds Movie 🇨🇦

Bee Movie 🇺🇸

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 🇺🇸

Coming to America

Despicable Me 🇺🇸

Despicable Me 2 🇺🇸

Eat Pray Love 🇺🇸

Fast & Furious 🇺🇸

Fast Five 🇺🇸

The Fast and the Furious 🇺🇸

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift 🇺🇸

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 🇺🇸

Friends with Benefits 🇺🇸

It’s Complicated 🇺🇸

The Jerk 🇺🇸

Just Go With It 🇺🇸

Lost in Translation 🇺🇸

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted 🇺🇸

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie 🇨🇦

Pawn Stars: Season 14 🇺🇸

Poms 🇺🇸

The River Wild 🇺🇸

Rush Hour 🇨🇦

The Smurfs 🇨🇦

The Smurfs 2 🇨🇦

SpongeBob SquarePants: Seasons 9-11 🇨🇦

The Sweetest Thing 🇨🇦

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby 🇨🇦

Terminator Genisys 🇺🇸

Two Weeks Notice 🇨🇦

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): At 26, is Jake Paul the boxing world's new savior or a "delusional" promoter who packs more punch in his marketing skills than in his right hand? It depends on whom you ask in Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child, an unflinching deep dive into how a wide-eyed kid from Ohio morphed from Internet sensation to most polarizing man in sports. For every high-profile critic (UFC president Dana White), there's another supporter in his corner (former professional boxer Mike Tyson). In 2013, Jake and his older brother, Logan, lit up social media with pranks and antics posted first to Vine and then a YouTube channel that racked up millions of views. The brothers parlayed their online success into lucrative side hustles, with Jake releasing music and landing a role on a Disney Channel show (Bizaardvark). As their notoriety grew, so did tensions between the once-close siblings. When Jake's real-life controversies nearly ruined his career, he got a second chance as a boxer who shocked skeptics as he knocked out one opponent after another. Built on gripping interviews with the Paul brothers – along with their parents, fans, fellow boxers, and the skeptical old guard – the film culminates with a nail-biting match that will prove if Jake has what it takes to rule his new kingdom.

August 2

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Intimate and captivating, this documentary charts the meteoric rise, tragic downfall and unbelievable comeback of professional cyclist Mark Cavendish.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Through revealing interviews with experts and victims' families, this gripping documentary examines the problem of deadly foodborne illness in the US.

Through revealing interviews with experts and victims’ families, this gripping documentary examines the problem of deadly foodborne illness in the US. Scream (1996) 🇨🇦

Soulcatcher (NETFLIX FILM): A military contractor hired to seize a weapon that turns people into savage killers seeks revenge when his brother falls victim to the device.

August 2

Head to Head (NETFLIX FILM): Hilarity meets danger when a lovesick chauffeur and a bootleg mechanic mistakenly pick up a retired crime lord, igniting a wild, life-changing adventure.

Heartstopper: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): With exams, a school trip to Paris and prom on the horizon, Nick, Charlie and the gang must navigate the next stages of life, love and friendship.

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Questions persist about the last night of Mario Biondo, the husband of Spanish TV host Raquel Sánchez Silva. This true-crime series uncovers new details.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): As Lisa's trial approaches, Mickey faces doubts, setbacks and unexpected revelations. Lorna and Cisco plan for their big day, while Izzy makes big moves.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (NETFLIX FILM): Bullied by his boss, worked around the clock, he's nothing more than a corporate drone. All it takes is a zombie outbreak for him to finally feel alive!

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 28 to August 3rd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

