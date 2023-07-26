Leaving Netflix August 2023: Catch these shows and movies before they’re gone!

It’s that time again! A few titles, including quite a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in August 2023 — fortunately, you have at least a week before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

While the list is a bit longer than in previous months, there are still a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch the Knightfall and Scream TV series, as well as the InuYasha movies alongside a few others. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch the Ash vs. Evil Dead and Gotham series, amongst others.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in August 2023. If there is no country code, the show or movie is leaving both services.

August 9

  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall 🇨🇦
  • Love Actually 🇨🇦
  • She’s the Man 🇨🇦

August 12

  • Knightfall: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

August 14

  • Winx Club: Seasons 6-7 🇺🇸

August 15

  • Les Misérables 🇺🇸

August 19

  • 22 Jump Street 🇨🇦

August 24

  • Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3 🇨🇦
  • Jobs 🇺🇸

August 25

  • Gotham: Seasons 1-5 🇨🇦

August 31

  • A Knight’s Tale 🇺🇸
  • If Beale Street Could Talk 🇺🇸
  • InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time 🇺🇸
  • InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass 🇺🇸
  • InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler 🇺🇸
  • InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island 🇺🇸
  • The Italian Job 🇺🇸
  • Mean Girls 🇺🇸
  • Mom: Seasons 1-8 🇨🇦
  • Moving Art: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸
  • Open Season 🇺🇸
  • Open Season 2 🇺🇸
  • Paranormal Activity 🇺🇸
  • The Ring 🇺🇸
  • Salt 🇺🇸
  • Scream: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸
  • She’s Gotta Have It 🇺🇸
  • Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6 🇺🇸
  • Sleepless in Seattle 🇺🇸

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in August 2023? There’s not much, to be honest, but is there something above you’ll be binging on? Are you still subscribed to Netflix after their recent account-sharing changes? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

