The 20 best war movies of all time

War movies have been a staple of cinema since the early days of film. They offer a glimpse into the horrors and realities of war, as well as the courage and sacrifice of those who fight. We’ve been doing these best of all time lists over the past few days, and some of you have been upset by them.

There is no way to make everyone happy when it comes to these subjective lists but we attempted to include our audience in this best war movies of all time list. The best war movies list was initially capped at 10 but we received so many suggestions we expanded it to 20.

Here are twenty of the best war movies of all time, in no particular order and as mostly picked by our audience:

20 Best War Movies Of All Time

: This Steven Spielberg film is a harrowing and realistic depiction of the D-Day invasion of Normandy. Tom Hanks stars as Captain Miller, who is tasked with leading a squad of soldiers behind enemy lines to rescue a paratrooper. Black Hawk Down (2001) : The story of 160 elite U.S. soldiers who dropped into Mogadishu in October 1993 to capture two top lieutenants of a renegade warlord, but found themselves in a desperate battle with a large force of heavily armed Somalis.

Through a series of freak occurrences, a group of actors shooting a big-budget war movie are forced to become the soldiers they are portraying. Braveheart: (1995): Scottish warrior William Wallace leads his countrymen in a rebellion to free his homeland from the tyranny of King Edward I of England.

These are just a few of the many great war movies that have been made over the years. War movies can be difficult to watch, but they are also important films that offer a glimpse into the human cost of war. They can be educational, entertaining, and thought-provoking, and they can help us to understand the realities of war in a way that no other medium can.

