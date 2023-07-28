Lights, Camera, Crackle, August 2023: Dwayne Johnson braves the San Andreas fault

We’re inches away from August 2023 and knee-deep into summer! That means new content is coming to Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup. This month we have Dwayne Johnson and Carla Gugino braving earthquakes to save their daughter! Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has added Popcorn Flix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in August 2023 on Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For the Soul.

Estimated reading time: 12 minutes

The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touchpoints this year.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for August 2023 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. Be sure to check out our full list of the worst Dwayne Johnson movies and enjoy San Andreas on Crackle!

As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

Playing on Crackle

San Andreas – Launches 8/22

Lights, Camera, Crackle, August 2023: Dwayne Johnson braves the San Andreas

In the aftermath of a massive earthquake in California, a rescue-chopper pilot makes a dangerous journey with his ex-wife across the state to rescue his daughter. Cast: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise), Carla Gugino (Watchmen), Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Virtually Heroes

Lights, Camera, Crackle, August 2023: Dwayne Johnson braves the San Andreas

Two self-aware characters in a “Call of Duty” style video game struggle with their screwy, frustrating existence. Cast: Robert Baker (Supergirl), Brent Chase (Bosch), Katie Savoy (How I Met Your Mother)

Love Map (CSS Original)

Lights, Camera, Crackle, August 2023: Dwayne Johnson braves the San Andreas

A journalist on the verge of launching a dating app is tasked with writing a map of the most romantic places in Florida. The only problem is that she has to team up with a tour guide whose tastes are diametrically opposed to hers. Cast: Ashley Bratcher (Unplanned), Reed Favero (Ballers), David Raizor (You Can’t Take My Daughter)

In the Vault

Lights, Camera, Crackle, August 2023: Dwayne Johnson braves the San Andreas

One month into college, a freshman dies. Was it Murder? Or Suicide? Cast: Audrey Whitby (The Thundermans), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Caleb Castille (NCIS: Los Angeles)

Everybody Hates Chris

Lights, Camera, Crackle, August 2023: Dwayne Johnson braves the San Andreas

A young African-American teen attempts to survive with his dysfunctional family and his all-white school in the 1980s. Cast: Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Tichina Arnold (The Neighborhood)

Loose Cannons

Lights, Camera, Crackle, August 2023: Dwayne Johnson braves the San Andreas

An unconventional cop who doesn’t take any bull, is paired up with a remarkable detective to capture some powerful criminals, but the cop soon realizes that his by-the-book partner has split personality disorder. Cast: Gene Hackman (Hoosiers), Dan Aykroyd (Ghostbusters), Dom DeLuise (Cannonball Run)

How I Live Now

Lights, Camera, Crackle, August 2023: Dwayne Johnson braves the San Andreas

Set in the near-future UK, Saoirse Ronan plays Daisy, an American teenager sent to stay with relatives in the English countryside. Cast: Saoirse Ronan (The French Dispatch), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), George MacKay (1917)

The Delivered

Lights, Camera, Crackle, August 2023: Dwayne Johnson braves the San Andreas

Fanny Lye lives a quiet Puritan life with her husband John and young son Arthur, but her simple world is shaken to its core by the unexpected arrival of a mysterious young couple in need. An unexpected visit from the local Sheriff causes events to escalate that changes Fanny’s disciplined life forever. Cast: Maxine Peake (The Theory of Everything), Charles Dance (Games of Thrones), Freddie Fox (The Great)

Appleseed Alpha

Lights, Camera, Crackle, August 2023: Dwayne Johnson braves the San Andreas

Left to survive in a post-World War society, two mercenary soldiers – Deunan and her cyborg partner Briareos – are sent on a mission on the outskirts of their war-torn city. During the operation, they run into Iris and Olsen, two citizens from the utopian city of Olympus, who might have a way to save the world, but the ruthless Talos and the scheming warlord Two Horns have their plans. It’s up to Deunan and Briareos to safeguard their newfound contacts and help save humanity’s last hope. Cast: Yuka Komatsu (Haikyu!!), Jun’ichi Suwabe (Fullmetal Alchemist), Aoi Yûki (Erased)

Gidget Goes Hawaiian

Lights, Camera, Crackle, August 2023: Dwayne Johnson braves the San Andreas

Gidget, on a Hawaiian vacation with her parents, finds a gang of lads vying for her affections, which starts a chain of romantic complications when her boyfriend from home arrives. Based on the Frederick Kohner characters, with songs “Wild About That Girl” and “Gidget Goes Hawaiian.” Cast: James Darren (The Guns of Navarone), Michael Callan (Fantasy Island), Deborah Walley (Beach Blanket Bingo)

The Stone Killer

Lights, Camera, Crackle, August 2023: Dwayne Johnson braves the San Andreas

A top New York detective is sent to Los Angeles, where he must solve a case involving an old Sicilian Mafia family feud. Cast: Charles Bronson (Death Wish), Martin Balsam (Psycho), Jack Colvin (The Incredible Hulk)

Starship Troopers 3: Marauders

Lights, Camera, Crackle, August 2023: Dwayne Johnson braves the San Andreas

Mind-blowing man-on-bug combat! Col. Johnny Rico is back to lead his team on a secret mission to rescue a small crew of troopers stranded on the remote planet of OM-1. Battling bugs, both new and old, the new “Marauder” advanced weapons technology may be their only hope against a treasonous element operating within the Federation itself. Cast: Casper Van Dien (Salvage Marines), Jolene Blalock (Star Trek: Enterprise), Stephen Hogan (The Tudors)

Playing on Redbox

Lights, Camera, Crackle, August 2023: Dwayne Johnson braves the San Andreas

The Usual Suspects : The sole survivor of a pier shoot-out tells the story of how a notorious criminal influenced the events that began with five criminals meeting in a seemingly random police lineup. Cast: Kevin Spacey (House of Cards), Gabriel Byrne (Miller’s Crossing), Benicio Del Toro (Guardians of the Galaxy) Available: August 1st

: The sole survivor of a pier shoot-out tells the story of how a notorious criminal influenced the events that began with five criminals meeting in a seemingly random police lineup. Cast: Kevin Spacey (House of Cards), Gabriel Byrne (Miller’s Crossing), Benicio Del Toro (Guardians of the Galaxy) Available: August 1st How I Live Now : Set in the near-future UK, Saoirse Ronan plays Daisy, an American teenager sent to stay with relatives in the English countryside. Cast: Saoirse Ronan (The French Dispatch), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), George MacKay (1917) Available: August 1st

: Set in the near-future UK, Saoirse Ronan plays Daisy, an American teenager sent to stay with relatives in the English countryside. Cast: Saoirse Ronan (The French Dispatch), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), George MacKay (1917) Available: August 1st Take This Waltz : Michelle Williams plays twenty-eight-year-old Margot, happily married to Lou, a good-natured cookbook author, until she falls for the artist who lives across the street. Cast: Michelle Willaims (The Fabelmans), Seth Rogan (Knocked Up), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal) Available: August 1st

: Michelle Williams plays twenty-eight-year-old Margot, happily married to Lou, a good-natured cookbook author, until she falls for the artist who lives across the street. Cast: Michelle Willaims (The Fabelmans), Seth Rogan (Knocked Up), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal) Available: August 1st Down Terrace : A crime family looks to unmask the police informant in their midst who threatens to take down their business. Cast: Robin Hill (The ABCs of Death), Robert Hill (Kill List), David Schaal (Doctors) Available: August 1st

: A crime family looks to unmask the police informant in their midst who threatens to take down their business. Cast: Robin Hill (The ABCs of Death), Robert Hill (Kill List), David Schaal (Doctors) Available: August 1st No Place on Earth : A cave exploration in Ukraine leads to the unearthing of a story of World War II survivors who once found shelter in the same cave. Available: August 1st

: A cave exploration in Ukraine leads to the unearthing of a story of World War II survivors who once found shelter in the same cave. Available: August 1st Basic Instinct 2 : Respected London criminal psychiatrist Dr. Michael Glass is brought in by a Scotland Yard detective to perform a psychiatric evaluation of a beautiful and captivating woman who has been linked to the mysterious death of a famous athlete. The woman in question is Catherine Tramell, a best-selling American crime novelist whose grisly fictional crimes take place in real life with alarming frequency. A deadly battle of wits ensues, climaxing as Glass faces a choice that will change both of their lives forever. Cast: Sharon Stone (Casino), David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), David Thewlisn (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) Available: August 1st

: Respected London criminal psychiatrist Dr. Michael Glass is brought in by a Scotland Yard detective to perform a psychiatric evaluation of a beautiful and captivating woman who has been linked to the mysterious death of a famous athlete. The woman in question is Catherine Tramell, a best-selling American crime novelist whose grisly fictional crimes take place in real life with alarming frequency. A deadly battle of wits ensues, climaxing as Glass faces a choice that will change both of their lives forever. Cast: Sharon Stone (Casino), David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), David Thewlisn (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) Available: August 1st Flash Point : A hot-headed inspector takes on a small but powerful Vietnamese-Chinese gang, after a series of crimes and murder attempts committed and putting an undercover cop and his girlfriend in great danger. Cast: Donnie Yen (John Wick: Chapter 4), Louis Koo (Warriors of Future), Ray Lui (Transformers: Age of Exctinction) Available: August 1st

: A hot-headed inspector takes on a small but powerful Vietnamese-Chinese gang, after a series of crimes and murder attempts committed and putting an undercover cop and his girlfriend in great danger. Cast: Donnie Yen (John Wick: Chapter 4), Louis Koo (Warriors of Future), Ray Lui (Transformers: Age of Exctinction) Available: August 1st Two Faces of January : A thriller centered on a con artist, his wife, and a stranger who flee Athens after one of them is caught up in the death of a private detective. Cast: Viggo Mortensen (Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man), Oscar Isaac (Ex Machina) Available: August 1st

: A thriller centered on a con artist, his wife, and a stranger who flee Athens after one of them is caught up in the death of a private detective. Cast: Viggo Mortensen (Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man), Oscar Isaac (Ex Machina) Available: August 1st And While We Were Here : While working on a writing project on the island of Ischia, a married woman (Bosworth) enters into an affair with a younger man. Cast: Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns), Iddo Goldberg (Snowpiercer), Jamie Blackley (Catch-22) Available: August 1st

: While working on a writing project on the island of Ischia, a married woman (Bosworth) enters into an affair with a younger man. Cast: Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns), Iddo Goldberg (Snowpiercer), Jamie Blackley (Catch-22) Available: August 1st White Bird in a Blizzard : In 1988, a teenage girl’s life is thrown into chaos when her mother disappears. Cast: Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Eva Green (Casino Royale), Christopher Meloni (Man of Steel) Available: August 1st

: In 1988, a teenage girl’s life is thrown into chaos when her mother disappears. Cast: Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Eva Green (Casino Royale), Christopher Meloni (Man of Steel) Available: August 1st The Ones Below : A couple expecting their first child discover an unnerving difference between themselves and the couple living in the flat below them who are also having a baby. Cast: Clémence Poésy (In Bruge), David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), Stephen Campbell Moore (The Bank Job) Available: August 1st

: A couple expecting their first child discover an unnerving difference between themselves and the couple living in the flat below them who are also having a baby. Cast: Clémence Poésy (In Bruge), David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), Stephen Campbell Moore (The Bank Job) Available: August 1st A Long Way Down: Four people meet on New Year’s Eve, and form a surrogate family to help one another with the difficulties of their lives. Cast: Pierce Brosnan (Tomorrow Never Dies), Toni Collette (Knives Out), Imogen Poots (28 Weeks Later) Available: August 3rd

Playing on Chicken Soup

Lights, Camera, Crackle, August 2023: Dwayne Johnson braves the San Andreas

The Wall S1 : In Fermont, a small mining town in northeast Quebec, the body of a young dancer is found. Detective Céline, one of the most experienced professionals, investigates the case. Cast: Isabel Richer (Babine), Alexandre Landry (Gabrielle), Maripier Morin (Arlette) Available: August 1st

: In Fermont, a small mining town in northeast Quebec, the body of a young dancer is found. Detective Céline, one of the most experienced professionals, investigates the case. Cast: Isabel Richer (Babine), Alexandre Landry (Gabrielle), Maripier Morin (Arlette) Available: August 1st Love For Starters : To save her father’s lake-front restaurant, a talented interior designer must partner with the celebrity chef her father hired without her knowledge to revamp the place before time runs out. Cast: Stephanie Bennett (Supernatural), Jonathan Cherry (Goon), Andrea Agur (Chained) Available: August 1st

: To save her father’s lake-front restaurant, a talented interior designer must partner with the celebrity chef her father hired without her knowledge to revamp the place before time runs out. Cast: Stephanie Bennett (Supernatural), Jonathan Cherry (Goon), Andrea Agur (Chained) Available: August 1st A Long Way Down : Four people meet on New Year’s Eve, and form a surrogate family to help one another with the difficulties of their lives. Cast: Pierce Brosnan (Tomorrow Never Dies), Toni Collette (Knives Out), Imogen Poots (28 Weeks Later) Available: August 3rd

: Four people meet on New Year’s Eve, and form a surrogate family to help one another with the difficulties of their lives. Cast: Pierce Brosnan (Tomorrow Never Dies), Toni Collette (Knives Out), Imogen Poots (28 Weeks Later) Available: August 3rd Love, Bubbles & Crystal Cove : When Skye’s childhood sweetheart arrives in town to help improve her bath and body business model, she initially refuses. But they soon find that the true luxury of life is falling in love. Cast: Stephanie Bennett (Project Blue Book), Jesse Hutch (Batwoman), Pricilla Mudaliar (Travelers) Available: August 11th

: When Skye’s childhood sweetheart arrives in town to help improve her bath and body business model, she initially refuses. But they soon find that the true luxury of life is falling in love. Cast: Stephanie Bennett (Project Blue Book), Jesse Hutch (Batwoman), Pricilla Mudaliar (Travelers) Available: August 11th If Lucy Fell : Therapist Lucy’s 30th birthday is a month away, and the pact that she and her roommate and best friend, painter Joe, made years ago may now have to be honored. They vowed to jump off the Brooklyn Bridge if they didn’t find love before turning 30. Now the two friends must conquer their fears and learn to risk it all for love. Joe finds the courage to make the big leap: He finally speaks to his ravishing neighbor (Elle Macpherson), a woman he’s been watching-and painting-through his bedroom window for years. Lucy ends a less-than-meaningful relationship and meets Bwick (Ben Stiller), an eccentric yet charming and successful painter who could be “the one.” With their date on (and off) the bridge looming, Lucy and Joe could find true love after all. Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and The City), Scarlett Johansson (The Avengers), Elle Macpherson (Batman & Robin), Ben Stiller (Meet the Parents) Available: August 1st

: Therapist Lucy’s 30th birthday is a month away, and the pact that she and her roommate and best friend, painter Joe, made years ago may now have to be honored. They vowed to jump off the Brooklyn Bridge if they didn’t find love before turning 30. Now the two friends must conquer their fears and learn to risk it all for love. Joe finds the courage to make the big leap: He finally speaks to his ravishing neighbor (Elle Macpherson), a woman he’s been watching-and painting-through his bedroom window for years. Lucy ends a less-than-meaningful relationship and meets Bwick (Ben Stiller), an eccentric yet charming and successful painter who could be “the one.” With their date on (and off) the bridge looming, Lucy and Joe could find true love after all. Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and The City), Scarlett Johansson (The Avengers), Elle Macpherson (Batman & Robin), Ben Stiller (Meet the Parents) Available: August 1st Highway to Heaven : “Highway to Heaven” follows a probationary angel sent back to Earth who teams with an ex-cop to help people. Cast: Michael Landon (Little House on the Prarie), Victor French (Little House on the Prarie), Dorothy McGuire (Old Yeller) Available: August 1st

: “Highway to Heaven” follows a probationary angel sent back to Earth who teams with an ex-cop to help people. Cast: Michael Landon (Little House on the Prarie), Victor French (Little House on the Prarie), Dorothy McGuire (Old Yeller) Available: August 1st Pan Am : In this modern world, air travel represents the height of luxury and Pan Am is the biggest name in the business. The planes are glamorous, the pilots are rock stars and the stewardesses are the most desirable women in the world. Not only are these flyboys and girls young and good looking, but to represent Pan Am they also have to be educated, cultured and refined. They’re trained to handle everything from in-air emergencies to unwanted advances – all without rumpling their pristine uniforms or mussing their hair. Cast: Margot Robbie (Barbie), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Michael Mosley (Ozark)

: In this modern world, air travel represents the height of luxury and Pan Am is the biggest name in the business. The planes are glamorous, the pilots are rock stars and the stewardesses are the most desirable women in the world. Not only are these flyboys and girls young and good looking, but to represent Pan Am they also have to be educated, cultured and refined. They’re trained to handle everything from in-air emergencies to unwanted advances – all without rumpling their pristine uniforms or mussing their hair. Cast: Margot Robbie (Barbie), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Michael Mosley (Ozark) Doc Martin : When an elite surgeon moves to Portwenn, he finds that small-town medicine has its own challenges. Cast: Martin Clunes (Shakespear in Love), Caroline Catz (DCI Banks), Ian McNeice (Doctor Who) Available: August 1st

: When an elite surgeon moves to Portwenn, he finds that small-town medicine has its own challenges. Cast: Martin Clunes (Shakespear in Love), Caroline Catz (DCI Banks), Ian McNeice (Doctor Who) Available: August 1st Bramwell : Set in 1895, “Bramwell” follows the fortunes of feisty, compassionate Dr. Eleanor Bramwell in her pursuit of public health and private affairs in Victorian-era London. Cast: Jemma Redgrave (Howards End), Ruth Sheen (Midsomer Murders), David Calder (Midsomer Murders) Available: August 1st

: Set in 1895, “Bramwell” follows the fortunes of feisty, compassionate Dr. Eleanor Bramwell in her pursuit of public health and private affairs in Victorian-era London. Cast: Jemma Redgrave (Howards End), Ruth Sheen (Midsomer Murders), David Calder (Midsomer Murders) Available: August 1st The Beverly Hillbillies : A nouveau riche hillbilly family moves to Beverly Hills and shakes up the privileged society with their hayseed ways. Cast: Buddy Ebsen (Breakfast At Tiffany’s), Donna Douglas (Frankie and Johnny), Irene Ryan (Petticoat Junction) Available: August 1st

: A nouveau riche hillbilly family moves to Beverly Hills and shakes up the privileged society with their hayseed ways. Cast: Buddy Ebsen (Breakfast At Tiffany’s), Donna Douglas (Frankie and Johnny), Irene Ryan (Petticoat Junction) Available: August 1st The Wishing Tree : The Wishing Tree is the story of one woman’s hiking expedition initiated as a way to heal from personal tragedy. An unexpected journey of self-discovery that illustrates, sometimes hope can be discovered in the most unlikely ways. Cast: Laura Adamo (Cracked), Sebastien Roberts (A Million Little Things), Altair Vincent (Beauty and the Beast)

: The Wishing Tree is the story of one woman’s hiking expedition initiated as a way to heal from personal tragedy. An unexpected journey of self-discovery that illustrates, sometimes hope can be discovered in the most unlikely ways. Cast: Laura Adamo (Cracked), Sebastien Roberts (A Million Little Things), Altair Vincent (Beauty and the Beast) Jewel: Farrah Fawcett plays Jewel, a 40-year-old woman living in 1940s Mississippi who gives birth to a girl with Down Syndrome and raises her amidst immense social stigma and financial hardship. Cast: Farrah Fawcett (Charlie’s Angels), Patrick Bergen (EastEnders), Cicely Tyson (The Help)

What do you think of these Crackle and Redbox July titles? What do you think of Dwayne Johnson in San Andreas? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!