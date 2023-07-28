Sound of Freedom announces international release dates and adds theaters

|
,

Sound of Freedom has become the unexpected hit of 2023. The movie tackles a tough topic and is based on a true story. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Angel Studios, the company behind the Sound of Freedom, has announced more theaters added to the United States release as well as new international release dates.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THIS MOVIE HERE

Sound of Freedom New Dates & Theaters

International Dates

  • August 18 – South Africa
  • August 24 – Australia/New Zealand
  • August 31 – México
  • August 31 – Guatemala
  • August 31 – Honduras
  • August 31 – El Salvador
  • August 31 – Nicaragua
  • August 31 – Belize
  • August 31 – Panama
  • August 31 – Colombia
  • August 31 – Venezuela
  • August 31 – Argentina
  • August 31 – Uruguay
  • August 31 – Paraguay
  • August 31 – Bolivia
  • August 31 – Chile
  • August 31 – Peru
  • August 31 – Ecuador
  • August 31 – Costa Rica
  • September 1 – UK and Ireland
  • October 11 – Spain
  • More countries are being added weekly

New U.S. Theaters Count

  • July 3: 2,634
  • July 7: 2,852
  • July 14: 3,265
  • July 21: 3,285
  • July 28: 3,411
FIND A THEATER

Sound of Freedom has already crossed the $125 million mark at the box office and continues to perform well. The movie was made for $14 million, and Disney owned the rights to the film before giving them up in 2018.

What do you think of Sound of Freedom? Have you seen it? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. We often cover brand press releases and those do not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Previous

Lights, Camera, Crackle, August 2023: Dwayne Johnson braves the San Andreas fault

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap