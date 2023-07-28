Sound of Freedom announces international release dates and adds theaters

Sound of Freedom has become the unexpected hit of 2023. The movie tackles a tough topic and is based on a true story. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.
Angel Studios, the company behind the Sound of Freedom, has announced more theaters added to the United States release as well as new international release dates.
Sound of Freedom New Dates & Theaters
International Dates
- August 18 – South Africa
- August 24 – Australia/New Zealand
- August 31 – México
- August 31 – Guatemala
- August 31 – Honduras
- August 31 – El Salvador
- August 31 – Nicaragua
- August 31 – Belize
- August 31 – Panama
- August 31 – Colombia
- August 31 – Venezuela
- August 31 – Argentina
- August 31 – Uruguay
- August 31 – Paraguay
- August 31 – Bolivia
- August 31 – Chile
- August 31 – Peru
- August 31 – Ecuador
- August 31 – Costa Rica
- September 1 – UK and Ireland
- October 11 – Spain
- More countries are being added weekly
New U.S. Theaters Count
- July 3: 2,634
- July 7: 2,852
- July 14: 3,265
- July 21: 3,285
- July 28: 3,411
Sound of Freedom has already crossed the $125 million mark at the box office and continues to perform well. The movie was made for $14 million, and Disney owned the rights to the film before giving them up in 2018.
