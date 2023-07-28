Sound of Freedom announces international release dates and adds theaters

Sound of Freedom has become the unexpected hit of 2023. The movie tackles a tough topic and is based on a true story. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

Angel Studios, the company behind the Sound of Freedom, has announced more theaters added to the United States release as well as new international release dates.

August 18 – South Africa

August 24 – Australia/New Zealand

August 31 – México

August 31 – Guatemala

August 31 – Honduras

August 31 – El Salvador

August 31 – Nicaragua

August 31 – Belize

August 31 – Panama

August 31 – Colombia

August 31 – Venezuela

August 31 – Argentina

August 31 – Uruguay

August 31 – Paraguay

August 31 – Bolivia

August 31 – Chile

August 31 – Peru

August 31 – Ecuador

August 31 – Costa Rica

September 1 – UK and Ireland

October 11 – Spain

More countries are being added weekly

New U.S. Theaters Count

July 3: 2,634

July 7: 2,852

July 14: 3,265

July 21: 3,285

July 28: 3,411

Sound of Freedom has already crossed the $125 million mark at the box office and continues to perform well. The movie was made for $14 million, and Disney owned the rights to the film before giving them up in 2018.

