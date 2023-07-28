Samsung celebrates the Women’s World Cup with a deal on its 98″ Q80C

The new Samsung 98″ Q80C is a giant TV, even by today’s standards. But larger screen TVs are selling faster than ever, with most people choosing 65″ or larger. Samsung wants to celebrate large TVs as well as the opening of the Women’s World Cup by offering a deal on its 98″ Q80C.

Currently, those who place an early order will receive an extra $1,000 off a premium Samsung Q-Series soundbar (model Q800C), and even free delivery & in-home installation. This massive TV is sure to show off the Women’s World Cup in amazing color and detail.

James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment & Display Division, Samsung Electronics America had this to say about large TV screens:

“We see more people choosing larger TV sizes – in fact, screen sizes 65-inches and above are the fastest growing screen size segment in the industry right now. With the latest innovations in TV picture quality along with incredibly thin, virtually bezel-free TV designs, it’s no surprise that more people are shopping for bigger screens.”

“When it comes to choosing the right TV, always choose the highest quality screen that’s right for your lifestyle – and whichever you pick, I suggest considering a larger screen size. Most people are surprised to hear that the recommended viewing distance for a 98-inch 4K TV is just six to 12 feet – making it perfect for medium-to-large living rooms and open layout homes. At these larger screen sizes, it’s important to choose a TV that delivers best-in-class picture quality with a minimum of 4K resolution, which can be found on our new Samsung 98-inch QLED TV, along with great design and connectivity features built right in. With Samsung SmartThings, connection to other smart devices has never been easier. And if you want to create an incredibly immersive experience, add one of our perfectly paired soundbars.”

