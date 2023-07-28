AMD announces its first mobile processor with AMD 3D V-cache technology

Today, AMD announced the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor, a groundbreaking addition to the company’s renowned Ryzen Series of processors and the first mobile processor with AMD 3D V-Cache Technology. The processor will be launched first in the ASUS ROG Scar 17, designed to deliver exceptional performance, and offering the industry’s first integration of AMD 3D V-Cache technology for mobile.
Based on the “Zen 4” architecture, with clock speeds up to 5.4 GHz, and a hyperefficient 55W TDP package, the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor is engineered to deliver the top performance needed to handle today’s most demanding titles. Empowering a new era of mobile computing, users will experience immersive, unparalleled gaming performance, and exceptional responsiveness on laptops with state-of-the-art AMD 3D V-Cache technology.
General Specifications
- Platform: Laptop
- Product Family: AMD Ryzen™ Processors
- Product Line: AMD Ryzen™ 9 Processors with Radeon™ Graphics
- AMD PRO Technologies: No
- Consumer Use: Yes
- Commercial Use: No
- Regional Availability: Global
- Former Codename: “Dragon Range”
- Architecture: “Zen 4”
- # of CPU Cores: 16
- Multithreading (SMT): Yes
- # of Threads: 32
- Max. Boost Clock: Up to 5.4GHz
- Base Clock: 2.3GHz
- L1 Cache: 1 MB
- L2 Cache: 16 MB
- L3 Cache: 128 MB
- Default TDP: 55W
- AMD Configurable TDP (cTDP): 55-75W
- Processor Technology for CPU Cores: TSMC 5nm FinFET
- Processor Technology for I/O Die: TSMC 6nm FinFET
- CPU Compute Die (CCD) Size: 71mm²
- I/O Die (IOD) Size: 122mm²
- Package Die Count: 3
- AMD EXPO™ Memory Overclocking Technology: Yes
- Precision Boost Overdrive: Yes
- Curve Optimizer Voltage Offsets: Yes
- CPU Socket: FL1
- CPU Boost Technology: Precision Boost 2
- Instruction Set: x86-64
- Supported Extensions: AES, AMD-V, AVX, AVX2, AVX512, FMA3, MMX(+), SHA, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSE4.1, SSE4.2, SSE4A, SSSE3, x86-64
- Max. Operating Temperature (Tjmax): 89°C
- Launch Date: 7/27/2023
- OS Support:
- Windows 11 – 64-Bit Edition
- Windows 10 – 64-Bit Edition
- RHEL x86 64-Bit
- Ubuntu x86 64-Bit
