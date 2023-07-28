AMD announces its first mobile processor with AMD 3D V-cache technology

Today, AMD announced the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor, a groundbreaking addition to the company’s renowned Ryzen Series of processors and the first mobile processor with AMD 3D V-Cache Technology. The processor will be launched first in the ASUS ROG Scar 17, designed to deliver exceptional performance, and offering the industry’s first integration of AMD 3D V-Cache technology for mobile.

Based on the “Zen 4” architecture, with clock speeds up to 5.4 GHz, and a hyperefficient 55W TDP package, the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor is engineered to deliver the top performance needed to handle today’s most demanding titles. Empowering a new era of mobile computing, users will experience immersive, unparalleled gaming performance, and exceptional responsiveness on laptops with state-of-the-art AMD 3D V-Cache technology.

General Specifications

Platform: Laptop

Laptop Product Family: AMD Ryzen™ Processors

AMD Ryzen™ Processors Product Line: AMD Ryzen™ 9 Processors with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Ryzen™ 9 Processors with Radeon™ Graphics AMD PRO Technologies: No

No Consumer Use: Yes

Yes Commercial Use: No

No Regional Availability: Global

Global Former Codename: “Dragon Range”

“Dragon Range” Architecture: “Zen 4”

“Zen 4” # of CPU Cores: 16

16 Multithreading (SMT): Yes

Yes # of Threads: 32

32 Max. Boost Clock: Up to 5.4GHz

Up to 5.4GHz Base Clock: 2.3GHz

2.3GHz L1 Cache: 1 MB

1 MB L2 Cache: 16 MB

16 MB L3 Cache: 128 MB

128 MB Default TDP: 55W

55W AMD Configurable TDP (cTDP): 55-75W

55-75W Processor Technology for CPU Cores: TSMC 5nm FinFET

TSMC 5nm FinFET Processor Technology for I/O Die : TSMC 6nm FinFET

: TSMC 6nm FinFET CPU Compute Die (CCD) Size: 71mm²

71mm² I/O Die (IOD) Size: 122mm²

122mm² Package Die Count: 3

3 AMD EXPO™ Memory Overclocking Technology: Yes

Yes Precision Boost Overdrive: Yes

Yes Curve Optimizer Voltage Offsets: Yes

Yes CPU Socket: FL1

FL1 CPU Boost Technology: Precision Boost 2

Precision Boost 2 Instruction Set: x86-64

x86-64 Supported Extensions: AES, AMD-V, AVX, AVX2, AVX512, FMA3, MMX(+), SHA, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSE4.1, SSE4.2, SSE4A, SSSE3, x86-64

AES, AMD-V, AVX, AVX2, AVX512, FMA3, MMX(+), SHA, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSE4.1, SSE4.2, SSE4A, SSSE3, x86-64 Max. Operating Temperature (Tjmax): 89°C

89°C Launch Date: 7/27/2023

7/27/2023 OS Support: Windows 11 – 64-Bit Edition Windows 10 – 64-Bit Edition RHEL x86 64-Bit Ubuntu x86 64-Bit



