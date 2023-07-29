Coming to Tubi August 2023: Watch Elektra kick her way through the bad guys

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long because Tubi did not provide their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in April 2022, and we now have the Coming to Tubi August 2023 edition for you. Here comes Elektra!

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi August 2023 highlights some new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly. Did I mention Elektra is on Tubi in August?

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app on various devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi August 2023 edition!

Tubi Originals

Tubi Originals August 2023

Animation

Doomsday Brothers 8/20 – In a post-apocalyptic world, two brothers are hired to protect their hometown, while their long-lost mother tries to escape a secret military bunker.

Millennial Hunter 8/13 – After losing his job, wife, and son due to what he believes is evil Millennial culture, John vows to hunt down every Millennial.

Action

Blind Waters 8/12 – An unrelenting shark turns a couple’s dream vacation into a nightmare when they are stranded at sea and forced to fight for their lives.

Phoenix 8/19 – A U.S. Army veteran seeks revenge on a Russian drug kingpin who killed her father.

Documentary

Defying Death: Surviving Jaws 9/16 – With the help of experts, advocates, and marine biologists, survivors of near-death encounters recount their stories and debunk myths about sharks that permeate pop culture.

Kids & Family

Lloyd of the Flies 8/6 – Lloyd is a young fly with plenty to prove. But when you’re only one centimeter tall, even tiny problems can lead to massive consequences.

Sci-Fi

Echo Base 8/11 – US officers are ordered to fire a nuclear missile on American soil. Unable to confirm the order, they must decide if it was a mistake or if there is something more sinister at play.

Thriller

The Housekeeper 8/9 – Viral sensation, Anna’s pranks escalate as a demonic force invades her feed, blurring reality and virtuality. She must fight to survive or be taken offline.

Below Deck Deceit 8/10 – A young and eager steward on a yacht finds herself in the middle of a murder mystery when a pop star goes overboard and drowns.

Rock The Boat 8/17 – Ten years after the devastating loss of her family, Millie is horrified when her friends start dying one by one. Could these recent deaths be connected to her tragic past?

Twisted Neighbor 8/17 – A young woman moves into a gossipy neighborhood that is obsessed with a “Next Door”-type app. When a neighbor suddenly vanishes, the group chat pinpoints her as the prime suspect.

Twisted Marriage Therapist 8/24 – A couple seeks counseling to save their marriage with a caring therapist, but the husband soon realizes that she is obsessed with his wife and will do anything to get her.

Midnight Hustle 8/25 – Two struggling ballerinas plunge into the world of stripping at a high-end club, only to find that with money and adoration comes crime and murder.

Coming To Tubi August 2023

Action

Coming to Tubi August 2023

“12 Rounds”

“A Good Day to Die Hard”

“Dante’s Peak”

“Elektra”

“Eraser”

“From Paris With Love”

“Hardcore Henry”

“Machete”

“Red Sparrow”

“Spawn”

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”

“The Transporter” (Franchise)

“Transporter 2”

“True Lies”

“Unstoppable”

Art House

Coming to Tubi August 2023

“2001: A Space Odyssey”

“Beasts Of The Southern Wild”

“Caché (Hidden)”

“Climax” – 8/22

“Melancholia” – 8/25

“Monsters” – 8/22

“Pan’s Labyrinth”

“Smashed”

“The Aftermath”

“The Brothers Bloom”

Black Cinema

Coming to Tubi August 2023

“All About The Benjamins”

“Baadasssss!”

“Cradle 2 The Grave”

“Friday”

“Life”

“Menace II Society”

“Money Talks” (1997)

“National Security”

“Paper Soldiers”

“Setup”

“The Brothers” (2001)

“The Cookout”

“The Man”

Comedy

Coming to Tubi August 2023

“Be Cool”

“Bomb Pizza”

“Bubble Boy”

“Death To Smoochy”

“Delivery Man”

“Fletch”

“Fletch Lives”

“Four Weddings and a Funeral”

“Get Shorty”

“Kindergarten Cop” (Franchise)

“Life”

“My Cousin Vinny”

“Pixels”

“The Jeffersons”

Documentary

Coming to Tubi August 2023

“American Hardcore”

“Anne Frank Remembered”

“Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story”

“Conor Mcgregor: Notorious”

“Every Little Step”

“Fast, Cheap & Out Of Control”

“Lightning In A Bottle”

“Muscle Shoals”

“My Kid Could Paint That”

“Riding Giants”

“Soul Power”

“The Celluloid Closet”

“The Devil And Daniel Johnston”

“The Fog Of War”

“The Greatest Movie Ever Sold”

“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

“West Of Memphis”

“Who Killed The Electric Car?”

“Why We Fight”

Drama

Coming to Tubi August 2023

“Blow”

“Boss” (Series)

“Dead Poets Society”

“Erin Brockovich”

“G.I. Jane”

“The Great Escape”

“Monster’s Ball”

“Selena”

“Stand And Deliver”

“Stand By Me”

“Warrior”

Horror

Coming to Tubi August 2023

“Final Destination”

“Friday The 13th (2009)”

“Gremlins”

“Rob Zombie’s Halloween”

“Rob Zombie’s Halloween II”

“Hollow Man

“Jeepers Creepers”

“Jeepers Creepers 2”

“Red Water”

“The Shallows”

“V/H/S” (Franchise) 8/4

Korean Drama

“3-Iron”

“Decibel”

“Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… And Spring”.

Kids & Family

Coming to Tubi August 2023

“3 Ninjas”

“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (Animated Series)”

“Encino Man”

“Jetsons: The Movie”

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie”

“Pokémon: Detective Pikachu”

“Scooby-Doo”

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

“Space Jam”

“The Lego Movie”

“The Longshots”

“The Next Karate Kid”

Romance

Coming to Tubi August 2023

“Blue Crush”

“Blue Crush 2”

“Bubble Boy”

“Deliver Us From Eva”

“Dirty Dancing”

“Moonstruck”

“The Aftermath (2019)”

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Coming to Tubi August 2023

“Jack The Giant Slayer”

“Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome”

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure” – 8/14

“Predators”

“Robocop”

“Source Code”

“The Matrix Resurrections” – 8/10

“Total Recall (2012)”

“X-Files, The (aka: X-Files, The: Fight The Future)”

X-Files, The: I Want To Believe”

Thriller

Coming to Tubi August 2023

“8mm”

“88 Minutes”

“Bad Times At The El Royale”

“Inherit The Viper”

“Jaws”

“Jaws 2”

“Jaws 3-D”

“Jaws: The Revenge”

“Ricochet”

“Running With The Devil”

“The Fugitive”

“The Long Kiss Goodnight”

“The Last Stand”

“Widows”

Western

“Buck And The Preacher”

“Butch Cassidy And The Wild Bunch”

“Hell On The Border”

“Pale Rider”

“The Marksman”

