Marshall announces its new Studio JTM AP amp

Marshall, has announced the all-new Studio JTM. The amp that started it all returns, now in a more compact, lightweight package. To honor what would have been Jim Marshall’s 100th birthday and to pay homage to the first Marshall amp, Marshall’s Studio series has a new addition. Inspired by the JTM first produced in 1962, the new Studio JTM brings the modern player the same legendary warm, smooth tone that inspired generations of musicians to launch their musical visions onto the world.

The new Studio JTM range comes in four unique but equally distinguished products in the form of a 20W head, 20W combo amp, 1 × 12” and 2 × 12” cabs all adorned with period-correct aesthetics such as the famous red enamel poured “coffin” logo and luxurious fawn fret.

The original JTM45 was heavily praised by the likes of Gary Moore, Richie Blackmore and Angus Young for granting more tone, more gain and more grit to their sound. Today, this same ethos is the driving fuel behind the creation of the Studio JTM, having recreated the sound of the JTM in immaculate detail and being handmade in our world-class UK factory in Milton Keynes.

Terry Marshall, Jim Marshall’s son and creator of the original JTM45 said: “When I was demonstrated the Studio JTM and it took me back to my original JTM45, it was my sound…I feel like it is going to be something special.”

Convenience has also been put at the forefront of the Studio JTM’s design, with a smaller footprint and being more lightweight than its historical counterpart without compromising on sound quality, the amp is a breeze to transport and is suitable for playing in multiple environments.

Ideal for both home use or smaller stages, the Studio JTM boasts built-in power reduction technology, allowing players to switch between 20W and 5W settings, meaning guitarists can now achieve the defining sound of the JTM anywhere.

The Studio JTM features many of the same components that helped define the iconic JTM tone, from the ECC83 preamp values, 5881 power amp valves, ECC83 phase splitter and G12M-65 Creamback Celestion speakers, resulting in a unique blend of warm, growling and versatile sound that takes you right back to the renaissance of rock and roll.

Available to purchase at your local Marshall retailer. Suggested Retail Price (SRP) ST20H 20W head ($2350), ST20C 20W combo ($2650), ST112 1×12” cabinet ($1480), ST212 2×12” cabinet ($1850)

