The Sony Xperia 1 V is now available for purchase

Despite Sony being a global consumer electronics company, Sony smartphones aren’t well-known among the public. I don’t think Sony seems to mind, as its new Sony Xperia 1 V smartphone caters to the creative professional more than the average consumer.

The Sony Xperia 1 V, is its first flagship smartphone equipped with a newly developed stacked CMOS image sensor with 2-layer Transistor Pixel. The Xperia 1 V is packed with Sony’s cutting-edge technology, meeting the high-level needs of creators, while at the same time, supporting future creators who want to shoot or deliver their content with pride.

“We continue to prioritize the needs of our customers and the new Xperia 1 V allows for the next level of content creation, viewing experience, gaming performance, battery life and audio capabilities,” says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “The opportunities and needs for smartphones are increasing and with the Xperia 1 V the possibilities for both photo and video creation is truly endless.” Sony

There’s a lot in Sony’s press release about the new Sony Xperia 1 V, so here are some highlights.

S-Cinetone for mobile provides a more cinematic look

6.5-inch 4K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hzi and less blur

Creative Look options for shooting in vivid, high contrast, and more

Night shooting function to capture evening scenes and special moments

Powerful, low-noise speaker amplifier for more dynamic sound

Product Showcase Setting for vloggers-focus on a product instead of reviewer’s face

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and Elite Gaming to optimize games

New voice priority mic near the rear camera for clear recording

Game Enhancer provides visual and audio support for gaming

Shoot noise-resistant photos with a wider dynamic range that’s equivalent to a full-frame camera.

Witness rich colors and textures, even in dark locations.

The Sony Xperia 1 V will be available for pre-order on May 11, 2023, for approximately $1399.99 with first customer deliveries July 28, 2023. It will be sold unlocked in black at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout the United States. A khaki green color variation will be available exclusively on Sony’s website.

