Flashback: The 20 best video games of the ’80s

I’ve said it before and I say it again, the ’80s were the best decade ever. It was also the decade when video games started getting better and more complex. I have fond memories of hanging out at Aladdin’s Castle and playing video games all day with only a few dollars. This was back when you could milk 25 cents for longer than you can now.

The 1980s was a golden age for video games. The rise of the home console and the arcade led to a surge in creativity and innovation, and some of the most iconic and influential games of all time were released during this decade. Many of the games on our list are still available to play at home, thanks to emulators and online gaming sites.

Remember, this just our list of the 20 best, this may vary from what you think should be on this list, so be sure to mention your favorite ’80s video games on our social media channels! Here is the list of the 20 best video games of the ’80s, in no particular order:

Super Mario Bros. (1985) Tetris (1984) Pac-Man (1980) The Legend of Zelda (1986) Donkey Kong (1981) Metroid (1986) Ms. Pac-Man (1982) Mega Man 2 (1988) SpyHunter (1983) Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! (1987) Duck Hunt (1984) Contra (1987) Castlevania (1986) Galaga (1981) Pitfall! (1982) Outrun (1986) Missile Command (1980) Adventure (1980) Tron (1982) Gyruss (1988)

This list is just a sampling of the many great games that were released in the 1980s. These games helped to shape the video game industry and continue to be enjoyed by gamers today.

Here are some additional notes about the games on this list:

Super Mario Bros. is one of the best-selling video games of all time, and it helped to popularize the platform genre.

Tetris is one of the most addictive and enduring games ever made. It has been ported to countless platforms and is still played by millions of people today.

Pac-Man is another classic arcade game that is still popular today. It is simple to learn but difficult to master, and it helped to popularize the maze genre.

The Legend of Zelda is one of the most influential adventure games ever made. It helped to popularize the open-world genre, and it is still considered to be one of the best games of all time.

Donkey Kong is one of the most iconic arcade games ever made. It helped to popularize the platform genre, and it is still enjoyed by gamers today.

I’ve played every game on this list, and by far my favorite has to be Gyruss. I spent hours at the arcade playing this game and it remains one of my fondest memories.

