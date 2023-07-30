In recent years, there has been a growing interest in degoogled smartphones. These phones are designed to give users more control over their privacy and security by removing Google’s services and apps from the operating system. I even created my own through my Freedom Phone Project.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

There are a number of different degoogled smartphones available on the market, each with its strengths and weaknesses. One thing to note, if you do decide to go this route, there are some sacrifices you will need to make. Such as not using a Google account and not having access to some apps. If you buy one of these devices and immediately start logging into Google and other services, you could be defeating the purpose.

This guide is just to get you started, you should do heavy research before diving in head first. Here are a few of the best degoogled smartphones of 2023:

Degoogled Smartphones

CalyxOS on Google Pixel 3XL

Purism Librem 5: The Purism Librem 5 is a high-end degoogled smartphone that runs on the PureOS operating system. The Librem 5 is known for its privacy features, including a hardware kill switch for the microphone and camera, and a secure operating system that is resistant to malware and other attacks. Librem sells the whole package, smartphone and operating system.

The Purism Librem 5 is a high-end degoogled smartphone that runs on the PureOS operating system. The Librem 5 is known for its privacy features, including a hardware kill switch for the microphone and camera, and a secure operating system that is resistant to malware and other attacks. Librem sells the whole package, smartphone and operating system. GrapheneOS: GrapheneOS is a privacy-focused operating system that can be installed on a variety of smartphones, including the Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6. GrapheneOS is known for its security and performance, and it offers numerous features that are not available on other operating systems, such as verified boot and sandboxing. Graphene requires you to bring a smartphone.

GrapheneOS is a privacy-focused operating system that can be installed on a variety of smartphones, including the Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6. GrapheneOS is known for its security and performance, and it offers numerous features that are not available on other operating systems, such as verified boot and sandboxing. Graphene requires you to bring a smartphone. CalyxOS: CalyxOS is another privacy-focused operating system that can be installed on a variety of smartphones. CalyxOS is based on Android, but it has been modified to remove Google’s services and apps. CalyxOS offers many features that are not available on stock Android, such as hardened security and privacy-focused apps. CalyxOS requires you to bring a smartphone.

CalyxOS is another privacy-focused operating system that can be installed on a variety of smartphones. CalyxOS is based on Android, but it has been modified to remove Google’s services and apps. CalyxOS offers many features that are not available on stock Android, such as hardened security and privacy-focused apps. CalyxOS requires you to bring a smartphone. LineageOS: LineageOS is a popular custom ROM that can be installed on a variety of smartphones. LineageOS is based on Android, but it has been modified to remove Google’s services and apps. LineageOS offers numerous features that are not available on stock Android, such as customization options and support for older devices. LineageOS requires you to bring a smartphone.

These are just a few of the best degoogled smartphones of 2023. If you are looking for a phone that gives you more control over your privacy and security, then one of these degoogled smartphones is a great option. It is important to note that only Librem 5 sells an actual smartphone, the others will require you to bring your smartphone and install the operating system yourself. Be sure to check for smartphone compatibility before jumping in.

Factors to Consider

Operating system: The operating system is the most important factor to consider when choosing a degoogled smartphone. Some popular degoogled operating systems include PureOS, GrapheneOS, CalyxOS, and LineageOS.

The operating system is the most important factor to consider when choosing a degoogled smartphone. Some popular degoogled operating systems include PureOS, GrapheneOS, CalyxOS, and LineageOS. Hardware: The hardware of a degoogled smartphone is also essential to consider. Some factors to consider include the processor, RAM, storage, and display. The other consideration is that some of these operating systems only work on specific smartphones, so be sure to check that before proceeding.

The hardware of a degoogled smartphone is also essential to consider. Some factors to consider include the processor, RAM, storage, and display. The other consideration is that some of these operating systems only work on specific smartphones, so be sure to check that before proceeding. Price: The price of a degoogled smartphone can vary depending on the features and hardware. Some degoogled smartphones are expensive, while others are more affordable. The ones that are more affordable will tend to be the most work because you will be bringing your device to the table.

The price of a degoogled smartphone can vary depending on the features and hardware. Some degoogled smartphones are expensive, while others are more affordable. The ones that are more affordable will tend to be the most work because you will be bringing your device to the table. Availability: The availability of a degoogled smartphone can also be a factor to consider. Some degoogled smartphones are only available in certain countries.

Conclusion

These smartphones offer several benefits for users who are concerned about their privacy and security. These phones give users more control over their data, and they are less likely to be targeted by malware and other attacks. If you are looking for a phone that gives you more control over your privacy and security, then a degoogled smartphone is a great option. But we, once again stress, do heavy research before getting into this world.

Have you tried a degoogled smartphone? Are you thinking about it? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.