Social media at work: How much time do people spend on it?

Social media has become an integral part of our lives, and it’s no surprise that we’re bringing it into the workplace with us. But how much time are we actually spending on social media at work?

According to a recent survey by Zippia, the average employee spends 12% of their working hours using unproductive social applications. That’s about 52 minutes per day! Zippia’s survey also indicates that a whopping 77% of workers use social media at work.

Of course, not all social media use at work is unproductive. Some employees use it to stay connected with clients or colleagues, or to find new job opportunities. But for many, it is a way to pass the time or to escape from the stresses of work.

So, what’s the impact of all this social network use on productivity? In a study from Monster Worldwide, 48 percent of U.S. employees said they spend up to four hours each day on social media for personal use during work hours.

Of course, not all employees are created equal. Some people are more easily distracted by socials than others. And the type of work you do can also play a role. For example, employees who work in creative or customer-facing roles may find that social media helps them to be more productive.

Overall, it’s clear that social media can have a significant impact on productivity. If you’re concerned about your use of these websites at work, there are a few things you can do to manage it.

Set limits on your use. Decide how much time you’re willing to spend on sites like Twitter and Facebook each day, and stick to it.

Find other ways to take breaks. If you need a break from work, get up and move around, or step outside for some fresh air.

Use socials for work-related purposes. If you’re going to use social networks at work, make sure you’re using them for something productive.

By following these tips, you can reduce the amount of time you spend on social media at work and improve your productivity.

Here are some additional tips for managing social media use at work:

Use a timer to track your social media use.

Block social websites and apps on your work computer.

Set up a separate social media account for work.

Only check socials during designated breaks.

Be mindful of your social media habits and make an effort to cut back if you’re spending too much time on it.

Social networks can be a great tool for staying connected and productive, but it’s important to use it wisely. By following these tips, you can ensure that you’re using social media in a way that benefits your work and your productivity.

