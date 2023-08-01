The Hisense U8K ULED 4K Mini LED TV is now available for purchase

Hisense has been making waves in the States for the past few years. The company has been in the TV market for a long time, but only recently has it started flexing its muscle to compete with the likes of TCL, Samsung, and LG. Now, the company just announced the availability of its Hisense U8K ULED 4K Mini LED TV. Before we dive into the announcement, it should be made clear that the 8K in the name is just the name, this is a 4K TV.

Following the release of Hisense’s U6K, which introduced premium Mini-LED TV technology to its audience, the award-winning U8 series reaches “new heights.” Packed with cutting-edge technology and a best-in-class price, making it one of the most exceptional TVs on the market.

Fresh upgrades and features, like Mini-LED, Quantum Dot technology, and double the local dimming zones – reaching 1,000+ zones – bring vibrant colors, improved contrast, and a refined picture serving lifelike visuals on the U8K. This combined with a major audio enhancement, 50w 2.1.2 channel sound, and future-proofing technologies such as 144hz native refresh rate, NextGEN TV (ATSC 3.0), and Wi-Fi 6e ensure the U8K gives consumers even more of what they deserve.

The new Hisense U8K Series caters to everyone looking for a premium, well-rounded cinema experience with screen sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches, with the 85” model coming soon. With Google TV™, a vivid, realistic picture, ultra-smooth motion control, crystal clear sound, and a broad range of screen sizes, the U8K is the undisputed MVP of premium entertainment in 2023.

HISENSE U8K 4K Mini-LED Google TV FEATURES

An exceptional picture: With Mini-LED, Quantum Dot, and double the local dimming zones – now reaching up to 1,000+ – the U8K brings vibrant colors, better contrast, and a more refined picture thanks to ULED.

Future-proofing technology: The U8K packs in future-proofing features that ensure consumers will enjoy it for years to come. NextGEN TV (ATSC 3.0) delivers free, live over-the-air broadcast content in 4K HDR and Dolby audio, while the 144Hz AGLR panel (55-75" models) means smooth gaming and action no matter the console or games. Additionally, WiFi 6e brings uninterrupted streaming since it won't be competing with other devices on a network.

Robust, built-in audio: The U8K gets a major update this year to a 50w 2.1.2 channel audio system, ready to deliver a well-rounded entertainment experience. This alongside incredible, immersive sound from Dolby Atmos® creates a multi-dimensional experience.

Enhanced viewing experience: U8K's Anti-Glare and low reflection screen further enhancing the overall viewing experience by keeping TV reflections to a minimum.

The U8K Series TV is now available in sizes 55” for $1,299 (DEAL: $799), 65” for $1,699.99 (DEAL: $1,099), and 75” for $2,299 (DEAL: $1,599) for purchase through Best Buy and Amazon.

