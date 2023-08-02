Mine Is Better: Ten ways Windows is better than macOS

Mine is better than yours, it’s the never-ending argument among tech evangelists of this, that, and the other product. For most normal users, it’s just noise, but for a segment of the online community, it can get to be a near virtual bare knuckle brawl. So we’ve come up with the Mine Is Better series, where we give ten ways one product/ecosystem is better than the other, Windows versus macOS is up next.

Windows and macOS are the two most popular operating systems in the world. Both have their strengths and weaknesses, but there are a few areas where Windows clearly comes out ahead. Can you agree to disagree, or can you agree completely? We will find out in the social media comments.

Windows versus macOS

More software availability

Windows has a much larger software library than macOS, with over 1.5 million apps available in the Microsoft Store. This means that you’re more likely to find the software you need for your work or hobbies on Windows.

Better gaming performance

Windows is the preferred platform for gaming, with most AAA games being released first on Windows. This is because Windows has more powerful graphics drivers and a larger library of compatible games. Not to mention that Apple’s hardware is not optimized and tuned for gaming.

More customization options

Windows gives you more control over the look and feel of your operating system than macOS. You can change the desktop wallpaper, the icons, and even the default apps.

Better multitasking

Windows makes it easier to multitask than macOS. You can snap windows side-by-side, and you can even create virtual desktops to keep your work organized.

More affordable hardware

Windows PCs are typically more affordable than Macs. This is because there are more manufacturers of Windows PCs, which drives down prices.

Better compatibility with other devices

Windows is more compatible with other devices than macOS. For example, you can easily connect a Windows PC to a printer, a scanner, or a projector.

Better support for touch screens

Windows is better supported on touch screens than macOS. This is because Windows has been designed with touch in mind, while macOS is still primarily a mouse-and-keyboard operating system.

More open-source software

Windows supports more open-source software than macOS. This means that you can use a wider variety of free and open-source software on Windows.

Better security

The security issue can be debated, both operating systems have their security problems, but macOS does not offer as many options for security software. We wouldn’t say Microsoft has a clear win here, but there are more options to secure Microsoft’s operating system.

More flexibility

Windows is more flexible than macOS. You can install Windows on a wide variety of hardware, and you can also dual-boot Windows with macOS. You can also use a wider variety of software programs that are often not available on macOS.

Conclusion

Of course, there are also some advantages to Apple’s operating system. For example, macOS is more user-friendly than Windows, and it has a better battery life. However, overall, Microsoft’s is a better choice for most users. Especially if affordability is a key factor in choosing a computer.

Here are some additional thoughts on the pros and cons of these operating systems:

Windows: Pros: More software availability, better gaming performance, more customization options, better multitasking, more affordable hardware, better compatibility with other devices, better support for touch screens, more open-source software, better security, more flexibility. Cons: Less user-friendly, worse battery life.

macOS: Pros: More user-friendly, better battery life, more stable, more secure. Cons: Less software availability, worse gaming performance, less customization options, worse multitasking, more expensive hardware, worse support for touch screens, less open-source software.



Ultimately, the best operating system for you depends on your individual needs and preferences. If you’re looking for a powerful and versatile operating system with a wide variety of software available, then Microsoft’s offering is a good choice. If you’re looking for an easy-to-use operating system with a long battery life, then Apple’s operating system is a good choice.

The list above isn’t always cut and dry, there are some things both operating systems do well with and other things each of them sometimes does better.

