Are your kids bored? Try these ten great board games for families

I cannot count the number of times my kids have moaned the phrase, I’m bored. Sure, we could hand them an iPad, iPhone, computer, or plop them in front of the TV and that would make their day. But we don’t. While electronics are great, they’re also addicting, and a little boredom never hurt anyone. But if you can’t take the boredom and whining any longer, these ten board games for families may help you out.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Board games are a great way to spend time with family and friends. They can be educational, challenging, and just plain fun. If you’re looking for some great board games to play with your kids, here are 10 of our favorites. Click the name of the game to purchase from Amazon.

Ten Great Board Games For Families

Ticket to Ride is a classic board game that’s perfect for families. Players collect train cars and build routes across North America, trying to score the most points. It’s easy to learn, but has enough strategy to keep adults engaged. Sushi Go! is a fast-paced card game where players collect sushi to score points. It’s easy to learn and quick to play, making it perfect for younger kids. Catan is a classic trading game where players build settlements and cities on the island of Catan. It’s a bit more complex than Ticket to Ride, but it’s still family-friendly. Wingspan is a beautiful bird-themed game where players collect birds and build habitats. It’s a great game for kids who are interested in nature. Carcassone is a tile-laying game where players score points by creating features on the landscape. It’s a great game for kids who like to be creative. Photosynthesis is a game about plants competing for sunlight. It’s a great game for kids who are interested in science. Hand To Hand Wombat is a Frenetic, Physical Game – Hand to Hand Wombat is a unique take on classic social deduction games. Players work together in teams with their eyes closed to either repair or sabotage three stacks of square towers before time runs out. Just One is a cooperative word game where players work together to guess words. It’s a great game for kids who are learning new words. Outfoxed! is a memory game where players try to remember which animals are hiding in the forest. It’s a great game for kids who are just learning about animals. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza is a power packed quick and simple party game Race against each other to SLAP a match between a card and spoken word. But – watch out! — your mind will play tricks on you. This game was engineered for maximum fun.

These are just a few of the many great board games that are available for families with kids. With so many great options to choose from, you’re sure to find a game that everyone will enjoy.

Here are some additional tips for choosing board games for families with kids

Consider the ages of your children. Some games are better suited for younger kids, while others are more challenging and may be better for older kids or adults.

Think about your family’s interests. If your kids are interested in animals, you might want to select a game like Photosynthesis or Wingspan. If your kids are more into strategy, you might want to pick a game like Ticket to Ride or Catan.

Make sure the game is easy to learn. You would rather not spend hours explaining the rules to your kids before you can even start playing.

Select a game that’s fun for everyone. The most important thing is that everyone enjoys the game. If it’s not fun, no one will want to play it.

