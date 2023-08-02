Audio-Technica announces limited-edition ATH-M50x in Ice Blue

Audio-Technica has announced the ATH-M50xIB Professional Monitor Headphones, a limited-edition “Ice Blue” color version of the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x. This model is the result of a global crowdsourcing campaign, where end users voted on their favorite color of the next ATH-M50x model. Also being introduced is the wireless ATH-M50xBT2IB iteration.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

From the 45 mm large-aperture drivers to its sound-isolating ear cups and robust construction, the ATH-M50xIB provides an unmatched experience for the most critical audio applications, including recording, live sound, broadcast, DJ and personal listening.

The headphones incorporate technology drawn from Audio-Technica’s long history in the field of high-performance professional audio, providing natural, accurate sound with impactful bass and high-frequency extension. With professional-grade ear pad and headband material and a collapsible design with detachable cable, the ATH-M50xIB headphones transport easily and remain comfortable throughout long monitoring sessions.

The wireless ATH-M50xBT2IB delivers the same exhilarating listening experience as its wired counterpart, offering exceptional clarity and deep, accurate bass response. Additional features include:

Premium internal audio components and a dedicated internal headphone amp

Compatibility with multiple audio codecs (SBC, AAC and LDAC); side tone circuitry that allows users to hear their voice in the headphones when making calls on most smartphones, and access to voice assistants (Amazon Alexa Built-in, Google Assistant, Siri);

A “Fast Pair” feature, enabling users to quickly pair the ATH-M50xBT2IB headphones with Android OS smartphones and devices with a single tap on the device; a detachable 1.2-meter (3.9-foot) cable for optional wired connection

compatibility with the A-T Connect app, allowing control of the low latency mode, EQ, L/R volume balance, choice of voice assistant, misplaced headphone location, change of codecs, and more

Multipoint pairing lets users connect wirelessly to two Bluetooth® devices at once, and a low-latency mode improves synchronicity between audio and video for smooth streaming and gaming

Battery life is approximately 50 hours of continuous use on a full charge and up to 3 hours of use on a 10-minute rapid charge via USB-C connection. A USB charging cable and a handy carrying pouch are also included.

Audio-Technica’s new limited-edition wired ATH-M50xIB (priced at $169.00 MAP) and wireless ATH-M50xBT2IB (priced at $219.00 MAP) are now available.

