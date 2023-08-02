Happy Birthday: Mortal Kombat turns 31 today

I remember playing Mortal Kombat for the first time back in the very early ’90s. It was unlike anything I’d ever experienced. The blood and violence of it is tame in comparison to today’s video games, but it was enough to shock plenty of parents.

Mortal Kombat is a series of fighting video games developed by Midway Games. The first game in the series was released on August 2, 1992, and it quickly became one of the most popular and controversial video games of all time. The game was known for its realistic violence, which was unprecedented at the time. The fatalities, which are finishing moves that kill defeated opponents in gruesome and creative ways, were especially controversial.

The violence in the game led to a great deal of public debate, and it even played a role in the creation of the ESRB, the Entertainment Software Rating Board. The ESRB is a self-regulatory organization that rates video games based on their content. Mortal Kombat was one of the first games to be rated by the ESRB, and it was given an “M” rating for mature audiences.

Despite the controversy, the game was a massive success. It sold over 15 million copies worldwide, and it spawned numerous sequels, spin-offs, and other media. The game also helped to popularize the fighting game genre, and it is considered to be one of the most influential video games of all time.

The Legacy of Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat has had a lasting impact on popular culture. The game’s characters and fatalities have been featured in numerous other media, including comic books, movies, and television shows. The game has also been credited with helping to popularize the concept of “crossover” events, in which characters from different franchises meet and battle each other.

Recently, the game has seen a resurgence in popularity. The 2011 reboot of the series was a critical and commercial success, and it led to the release of several sequels and spin-offs. The latest game in the series, Mortal Kombat 11, was released in 2019 and it was met with rave reviews.

This game is a cultural phenomenon that has had a lasting impact on the video game industry. The game’s combination of violence, humor, and over-the-top action has made it a favorite among fans of all ages. The game is sure to continue to be enjoyed by gamers for many years to come and with modern graphics, the visuals are even more shocking.

In addition to the games, the Mortal Kombat franchise has also spawned:

A live-action movie series, which began in 1995 with Mortal Kombat and concluded in 1997 with Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

An animated television series, which aired on the USA Network from 1996 to 1997.

A comic book series, which has been published by various publishers since 1993.

A trading card game, which was released in 1995.

A variety of other merchandise, including action figures, clothing, and video game controllers.

