Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14″,8) starts shipping this month

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14”, 8) will begin shipping in August, becoming available in select markets around the world starting September. 1First introduced in March, this is the first 14-inch gaming laptop in the Legion ecosystem.

Featuring up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs, the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14”, 8) laptop can be pushed to its limits through Lenovo’s AI Engine+, which harnesses the Lenovo LA1 AI chip to track key components and processes to maximize performance and battery life, growing more intelligent over time as it adapts to user habits.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14”, 8) was engineered for more than just performance. It was designed to also meet gamers’ demand for an ultraportable yet powerful gaming device with jaw-dropping visuals – catering to the dynamic, on-the-go lifestyles of Lenovo Legion fans who may begin their days as students or creators and end them as gamers.

“The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14”, 8) embodies yet another set of innovation firsts for Lenovo’s gaming offerings. Its new 14-inch form factor and a vibrant OLED panel bring to life the expectations and imaginations of our Legion of fans,” said Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group. “We are excited for the future of Lenovo Legion’s ever-expanding ecosystem of gaming devices and peripherals and can’t wait for gamers to get their hands on this new laptop.” Lenovo

The new 14-inch size available in Storm Grey required a complete redesign of its keyboard to fit the smaller form factor. Lenovo Legion has been known for the extreme quality and typing comfort of its TrueStrike keyboard, and the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14”, 8)’s keyboard is no exception.

This is evident in the inclusion of dedicated PgUp and PgDn keys into the enlarged arrow key cluster, but with key spacing that is more optimized for quicker, more accurate inputs while gaming. Combined with the 1.5mm key travel and an understated white backlight, the keyboard on the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14”, 8) delivers the responsiveness and comfort that Lenovo TrueStrike keyboards are known for.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14”, 8) also holds the title of the first laptop in the Lenovo Legion ecosystem to boast a 16:10 WQXGA+ (2880 × 1800) OLED display. This gives gamers new levels of immersion with 100% DCI-P3 color and a 120Hz variable refresh rate that allows its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics with AI- powered DLSS 3 and full ray tracing to truly shine. Coupled with up to 64GB of, 6400MHz LPDDR5X RAM.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14”, 8) with AMD Ryzen processor is expected to be available starting September 2023 starting at $1,439.99 USD.

