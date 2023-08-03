Lenovo’s Legion Go could be your next portable gaming PC

Back in 2020, Lenovo attempted to enter the gaming sector with the Legion Phone Duel and its successor, the Legion Phone Duel 2. Unfortunately, the United States missed out on the first phone, but was fortunate enough to see the Duel 2. But I digress, Lenovo isn’t giving up on its gamers just yet. Enter, Legion Go. Perhaps this time, the company will distribute its portable gaming PC globally.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

While portable gaming PCs are becoming more and more popular, largely due to Valve’s successful Steam Deck, and ASUS’s releases of its ROG Ally. There are several other portable gaming PCs available, and Lenovo’s new offering is made to compete with those popular devices.

While information on the Legion Go specs and other aspects is fairly limited, we do know that it will run Windows 11 and utilize AMD’s latest Phoenix 7000 U-series CPU. That information alone suggests that Lenovo is betting everything on this new handset. If this is the case, the CPU will be based on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture, with a maximum of 8 cores and 16 threads with RDNA 3 graphics. The screen size could be 8 inches, which would be an inch larger than the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

As of now, the only drawback to all of this is if and when Lenovo will announce the handheld PC and what else it will include. We could go on and on about specifications and speculations, so take this information with a grain of salt.

What are your thoughts on Lenovo entering the handheld gaming PC market? Could it be as popular as the Steam Deck or ROG Ally? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.