Looking for the best webcams in 2023? Here are a few options to choose from

With the rise of remote work and online learning, webcams have become more important than ever. If you’re looking for the best webcams that won’t break the bank, there are a few great options available for under $100. This list isn’t intended to give the perfect cams on the market, but the best for those on a budget under $100.

Here are the best webcams under $100 in 2023

Logitech C920s HD Pro

The Logitech C920s HD Pro is a great all-around webcam that offers excellent video quality. It captures video in 1080p at 30fps, and it has a wide field of view, so you can fit more people in the frame. The C920s also has a built-in microphone, so you don’t need to worry about using a separate mic for your video calls.

Razer Kiyo Pro

The Razer Kiyo is a great webcam for gamers and streamers. It captures video in 1080p at 60fps, and it has a built-in ring light that helps to improve your video quality in low-light conditions. The Kiyo also has a wider field of view than most webcams, so you can show off your gaming setup or your streaming environment. The Kiyo Pro is currently on sale for $95 and the price may go up when you read this article. Another option is the base Razer Kiyo.

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam

The Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam is a great option for those who want a high-quality webcam without spending a lot of money. It captures video in 1080p at 30fps, and it has a built-in microphone. The Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam also has a privacy cover, so you can close it when you’re not using the webcam.

Microsoft Lifecam HD-3000

The Microsoft Lifecam HD-3000 is a great budget webcam that offers good video quality. It captures video in 720p at 30fps, and it has a built-in microphone. The Lifecam HD-3000 is also straightforward to set up, and it’s compatible with most operating systems.

Nexigo N60 1080p Webcam

The Nexigo N60 1080p Webcam is a great option for those who want a 1080p webcam at a budget price. It captures video in 1080p at 30fps, and it has a built-in microphone. The Nexigo N60 1080p Webcam is also very portable, so you can take it with you wherever you go.

Your Laptop Webcam

Newer laptops have been introducing some changes to their webcam hardware and software. With the rise of video calls since COVID-19, new laptops have improved cams. The MacBook Pro M1 and newer Macs all have 1080p webcams that look fantastic. So check your current laptop cam hardware before heading out to spend any money on another cam. You might actually have an excellent cam on your laptop now.

Conclusion

These are just a few of the best cams under $100 in 2023. With so many great options available, you’re sure to find the perfect webcam for your needs.

Here are some factors to consider when choosing a webcam:

Video quality: The most important factor to consider is video quality. Make sure to choose a cam that captures video in at least 720p resolution.

