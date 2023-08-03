How To: Turn on green bubble text messaging on your Mac

By default, when you send a text message from your Mac, it will be sent as an iMessage. This is because iMessage is a secure messaging service that uses Apple’s servers to send and receive messages. However, if you want to send text messages to people who don’t have an iPhone or iPad, you can turn on green bubble text messaging on your Mac.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Turn On Green Bubble Text Messaging

On your Mac, open the Messages app. Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of the screen, and then select System Preferences. Click on the Messages icon. In the Text Message Forwarding section, make sure that the checkbox next to your Mac is checked. If you’re not using two-factor authentication, you’ll be prompted to enter a six-digit code on your Mac. Enter the code, and then click Allow.

Once you’ve turned on green bubble text messaging, you’ll be able to send text messages to anyone, even if they don’t have an iPhone or iPad. Messages sent to non-Apple devices will appear in green bubbles, while messages sent to Apple devices will appear in blue bubbles.

Here are some additional things to keep in mind about green bubble text messaging:

Green bubble text messages are not as secure as iMessages.

Green bubble text messages may not be delivered as quickly as iMessages. Especially if you send images.

Green bubble text messages may incur carrier charges.

If you’re concerned about security or privacy, you may want to stick with iMessage. However, if you need to send text messages to people who don’t have an iPhone or iPad, green bubble text messaging is a good option.

Why Are My Mac Messages Green, Not Blue?

As mentioned above, green bubble text messages are sent using MMS/SMS instead of iMessage. This means that the messages are not as secure as iMessages, and they may not be delivered as quickly. Additionally, green bubble text messages may incur carrier charges.

There are a few reasons why your Mac Messages might be green instead of blue. One possibility is that you have iMessage turned off on your Mac. To check if iMessage is turned on, open the Messages app and click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of the screen. Then, select System Preferences and click on the Messages icon. In the iMessage section, make sure that the checkbox next to Enable iMessage is checked.

Another possibility is that you’re trying to send a message to someone who doesn’t have an iPhone or iPad. If the person you’re trying to send a message to doesn’t have an Apple device, their messages will appear in green bubbles, even if you have iMessage turned on.

Finally, it’s also possible that you have a network issue. If you’re having trouble sending or receiving messages, try restarting your Mac or your router.

If you’re still having trouble with your Mac Messages, you can contact Apple Support for help.

