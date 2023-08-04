Nintendo has a long and storied history of creating some of the most beloved and critically acclaimed video games of all time. From the early days of the NES to the latest releases on the Switch, Nintendo has consistently produced games that are both fun and innovative.

Here is a list of the ten highest rated Nintendo games of all time, according to Metacritic:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (99/100) Super Smash Bros. Melee (98/100) Super Mario 64 (97/100) Super Mario Galaxy (97/100) Super Mario World (97/100) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (97/100) Metroid Prime (97/100) Super Metroid (97/100) Super Mario Galaxy 2 (97/100) The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (96/100)

These games are all critically acclaimed for their innovative gameplay, memorable characters, and stunning visuals. They have all stood the test of time and are still enjoyed by gamers of all ages today.

Of course, this is just a small sampling of the many great Nintendo games that have been released over the years. There are many other games that could have made this list, such as Super Mario Bros. 3, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

No matter what your gaming preferences are, there is sure to be a Nintendo game out there that you will love. So what are you waiting for? Start playing today!

Here are some additional thoughts on the ten highest rated Nintendo games of all time.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is often considered to be one of the greatest video games of all time, and for good reason. It was a groundbreaking game that introduced many new features to the Zelda series, such as 3D graphics, voice acting, and a complex storyline.

Super Smash Bros. Melee is one of the most popular fighting games of all time, and it is still enjoyed by gamers today. The game features a large roster of characters from different Nintendo franchises, and it is known for its fast-paced and exciting gameplay.

Super Mario 64 was the first 3D Mario game, and it helped to revolutionize the platforming genre. The game's open-ended levels and creative level design allowed players to explore and experiment in new ways.

Super Mario Galaxy is a masterpiece of 3D platforming, and it features some of the most visually stunning levels in any video game. The game's gravity-defying mechanics are incredibly innovative, and they add a whole new layer of depth to the platforming gameplay.

Super Mario World is considered by many to be the best 2D Mario game ever made. The game's levels are beautifully designed, and the game's controls are tight and responsive.

These are just a few of the many great Nintendo games that have been released over the years. If you are looking for a fun and challenging gaming experience, then be sure to check out one of these classic games.

