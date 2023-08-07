Samsung is offering GoodNotes free for one year to Galaxy Tab S9 users

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is now up for sale and Samsung has been giving some pretty decent deals on the new series. From discounts to generous trade-in deals, there’s a little of something for everyone. Now, Samsung is offering the GoodNotes note-taking app for 12-months to new Galaxy Tab S9 users.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Note-taking is one of the primary functions of any tablet, and GoodNotes has been one of the most popular apps on Google Play. Here’s what Samsung had to say in its press release informing media about this deal now live on its website.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 are available to preorder now, and the following offers are available on Samsung.

GoodNotes – Full Version free for one year

Receive up to $650 off any Galaxy Tab S9 series device

Purchase a 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or Tab S9+ and receive a complimentary upgrade to the 512GB version

Receive 50% off the purchase of a Book Cover Keyboard Slim

Digital creators will be even happier to hear that they can also receive 2 months of Adobe Lightroom free when purchasing a Tab S9 series device. Samsung will also cover 4 months of YouTube Premium and 6 months of Microsoft 365 Basic.

Lastly, for those looking to enhance their Galaxy ecosystem, customers can save up to $540 off when bundling the Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Fold5 with the Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch6 series. Finally, customers may receive $40 off a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro, when preordering any Galaxy Tab S9 device on Samsung.com or through the Shop Samsung App.

What do you think of this GoodNotes deal? Are you thinking of getting the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!