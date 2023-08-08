SEGA and PowerA partner on a new line of Sonic the Hedgehog accessories

SEGA and PowerA have announced a new partnership to create, distribute and sell a line of Sonic the Hedgehog-themed third-party gaming accessories. The initial product-line launches today and includes controllers for Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S, a branded Nintendo Switch Protective Case, as well as a TriFold game cardholder for Nintendo Switch cartridges.

“As big fans ourselves, the PowerA team is thrilled to partner with the team at SEGA to bring Sonic the Hedgehog and friends to our controllers and accessories,” said Akio Strasser, Senior Global Marketing Director for PowerA. “With more than 30 years of Sonic, and multiple generations of gamers experiencing this franchise, we are so excited to bring these characters to life on our accessories for the first time.”

PowerA will launch and sell the following products starting August 8, 2023. Each product will be available for purchase or preorder at the official PowerA website and other retailers:

Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Sonic Boost

Protection Case for Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite – Sonic Peel Out

TriFold Game Card Holder – Sonic Kick

Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S – Sonic Style

“Sonic is one of the most recognizable video game characters of all time! We are excited to be partnering with Power A to bring this core line of gaming peripherals to fans around the world,” said Michael Cisneros, Associate Director, Licensing. “At home or on the go, we hope that these will be your go-to gaming accessories, regardless of what game you are playing (but if you open your heart, we all know Sonic is your jam).”

