Pitaka review: Fantastic cases and watch straps for your Apple gear

I started my review career and built this website on top of phone case reviews. Phone cases were some of the first products that were sent to me for review. I went years reviewing phone cases and other mobile accessories. Over the past few years, I’ve reduced my case review load and now make one single post for iPhone cases. But when Pitaka came across my radar, I had to take a look.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Pitaka is a new brand to me (though we have reviewed a couple of other offerings in the past) and browsing through their website, it seemed like they were doing something right. Their gear looked to be solid, and the customer reviews looked to be excellent as well. So I reached out to the company and they sent over the Pitaka MagEZ Case Pro 3 for iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Pitaka Carbon Fiber Watch band for the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8.

The Quick Take

The Pitaka MagEZ Pro 3 and Carbon Fiber Watch Band are solidly built. The design is appealing and feels nice in the hand and on the wrist. I have no problem recommending both of these Apple accessories, the value is there if you love a good-looking case that’s protective and a watch band that’s lightweight and stylish.

Specifications

MagEZ Pro 3

MIL-STD-810H grade drop tested

Slim and lightweight

Ultra-protective with built-in airpockets and interior flanked cloth

Raised camera lip

Made using renewable aramid fiber and flexible TPU

MagSafe & PitaFlow for Phones compatible

Pitaka Carbon Fiber Watch Strap

Made from carbon fiber and aramid fiber

Size: 42/44/45/49mm & 38/40/41mm

Adjustable watch band bracelet length

Lightweight and comfortable

Patented secure magnetic clasp

What’s In The Box

MagEZ Pro 3

Pitaka MagEZ Pro 3 Case

Documentation

Pitaka Carbon Fiber Watch Band

Pitaka Carbon Fiber Watch Band

Spare Links

Spare Pins

Pin Removal Tool

Manuals and Documentation

Design

We’ll start with the MagEZ Pro 3 Case. The carbon fiber design looks outstanding and fans of this type of material will be pleased. The camera module has a lovely looking raised ring for protection. This also doubles as a way to keep the iPhone from wobbling on a table.

The build quality is off the chart, it feels solid and every inch of the case looks perfectly molded without imperfections. It’s very pleasant to hold in the hand and feels very comfortable. It’s not too bulky, but also not super thin.

All the cutouts are perfectly done with no residue left from milling. The buttons are ultra-tactile, this is one area cases often mess up so I am glad to feel the tactile feedback is spot on. The raised front lip is high enough to protect the front, but not too high where it looks and feels bulky. The MagSafe magnet is strong and holds on to MagSafe chargers and docks with no issue. Overall, this is a solid build of a case and looks spectacular.

The Pitaka Carbon Fiber Watch band made for Apple Watch comes in a couple of variations. The one we have here is the Rhapsody Version. The band is made from carbon and aramid fiber and is lightweight. It looks like a traditional stainless-steel link strap, but is way lighter.

The watch strap comes with a few extra links, pins, and a pin removal tool. Removing the pins is easy to do, and adjusting the band’s size is easy as well. The Rhapsody design looks slick alongside the carbon fiber look. The magnetic clasp holds firm and I never felt like it would pop off. There is a locking mechanism that helps to keep it in place and is easy to use.

Overall, the looks of the Pitaka Carbon Fiber Watch Band is what really sets it off. I love that it has the link look but at a much lighter weight. These links were also nicer to the hairs on my arms, link watch bands often pull my arm hair, whereas this one did not.

Performance/Protection

The Pitaka MagEZ Pro 3 case for iPhone 14 Pro Max provides substantial protection for your iPhone and is screen protector friendly. It’s easy to put on and has a snug fit with no slippage. It has been MIL-STD-810H grade drop tested and I feel it can protect your phone from high drops and falls. Overall, this is probably one of the best performing cases I’ve ever used.

The Pitaka Carbon Fiber Watch Band doesn’t offer much in the way of protection for your Apple Watch. But it is a great performer in that it is an excellent alternative to steel link watch bands and saves a lot of weight. Overall, this is a great watch band.

Pitaka Review Pitaka Review Pitaka Review Pitaka Review Pitaka Review Pitaka Review Pitaka Review Pitaka Review Pitaka Review Pitaka Review

Price/Value

Priced at $69.99 the Mag EZ Pro 3 case is priced the same as its major competitors and I think it is a tremendous value. Pitaka does offer sales occasionally and you can find them on sale on their website.

Priced at $119, the Pitaka Apple Watch Carbon Fiber Band Rhapsody is pricey. But there are a lot of name brand steel link bands that run about the same or more. You can opt for the non-Rhapsody version for $99 and you will get the same performance only without the fancy design. Both are great and I think priced competitively.

Wrap Up

Pitaka makes some very fine accessories. Yes, some of them are pricey, but they are competitive relative to others of the same quality. The MagEZ Pro 3 is an outstanding case and the Watch Band looks dope!