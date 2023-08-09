The motorola defy satellite link turns your smartphone into a satellite phone

The motorola defy satellite link uses the Bullitt Satellite Connect network to provide direct-to-satellite two-way messaging for those situations when you lose cell coverage, when the networks are disrupted or if a more discrete form of communication is preferred.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Not much larger than a car key fob, this affordable, easy to use device links your iOS or Android smartphone directly to GEO stationary satellites 22,300 miles up in space. Your smartphone also needs to be running iOS 14 or later and Android 10 or later.

Users simply download the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app, create a personal account, and pair the motorola defy satellite link to their phone via Bluetooth. The defy satellite link comes with a satellite enabled SOS function and real-time location sharing with a physical Check In button. That means friends, family or co-workers can follow your journey progress and stay in touch, regardless of where their route goes.

Powering the motorola defy satellite link is a NTN (non-terrestrial network) chip – the only one of its kind commercially available today. Not only does this state-of-the-art technology deliver incredible performance in an ultra-compact, lightweight package, but, for the first time, it makes personal satellite communications affordable.

The motorola defy satellite link is the lowest cost two-way personal satellite messaging solution in the world today. It costs only $149.99 with free messaging and satellite enabled SOS, T&C’s apply.

The motorola defy satellite link is designed for anyone who values staying connected, whatever the situation. Anyone who works or plays in the great outdoors, from the mountains to the oceans and everywhere in between. It makes an essential addition to emergency preparedness kits, and is great to have on hand to provide extra peace of mind. For the military, first responders and corporate customers, the motorola defy satellite link provides a layer of resilience to their communications that can only be achieved today using bulky and substantially more expensive traditional satellite technology. Which is normally only provided to a select few. The cost and performance of the motorola defy satellite link makes larger scale deployments a straightforward decision to deliver improvements in efficiency and safety.

The motorola defy satellite link is available from AT&T, REI Co-op, Bass Pro.com, B&H Photo, Nomadic Supply, BlackOvis, GoHunt and other major retailers.

