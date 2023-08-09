Status Audio Between 3ANC review: Sleek looking triple driver ANC earbuds

The sheer number of earbuds that are for sale on the market can be daunting for most users. Even I, as a reviewer, am thrown back by how many review requests I get for earbuds and headphones. I’ve lost track of the number of reviews I’ve done on audio gear, and many of those are repeat brands. So it doesn’t come as a surprise to me that I’m reviewing a new brand and a pair of earbuds yet again, the Status Audio Between 3ANC are a new beast to me and maybe to some of you.

Status Audio is new to us, we covered the initial release of the Between 3ANC earbuds and we finally have our mitts on them. These ANC earbuds are competing in a crowded space but they do bring a few nice things to the table that some users might like. So let’s get into the full review of the Status Audio Between 3ANC earbuds.

The Quick Take

Like anything else, the Status Audio Between 3ANC earbuds aren’t for everyone. The design is sleek, but maybe more sleek than some users might like. I think they look great, and the bone color is nice because it’s not a pure white.

They sound exceptional good, once you get into the app and EQ them a little to your taste, the out-of-the-box sound wasn’t for me. Battery life is good with about 8 hours on one charge and then you get the backups from the case.

Wireless charging, a must at this price point. Works well on both Android and iOS. The build quality is exceptional. They do stick a little further out in your ear than some competition. The ANC is decent but it’s not best in class and could use some improving. Though, you should also be certain you’re using the correct ear tips for maximum passive cancelling.

Overall, these are nice earbuds and are priced competitively. The only thing that might keep some users from choosing this is the design. It’s not for everyone, but the sound should please most users.

Specifications

The Status Audio Between 3ANC earbuds has the following features and specifications:

Active Noise Cancelling

True Wireless

10mm Dynamic Driver

2x Balanced Armature Drivers

Charging case included

IPX-5 waterproof rating

USB-C Charging

Wireless Charging

8hrs playback ANC on

12hrs playback ANC off

Bluetooth 5.2.

Multipoint Connectivity

6x External Microphones

Environmental Noise Reduction

Ultra-lightweight

5hz-25,000hz

105 dB SPL (1 kHz / 1 mW)

What’s In The Box

Status Audio Between 3ANC earbuds

Charging Case

USB-C Charging Cable

S/M/L Silicone Fitwings

S/M/L Silicone Earbuds

User Guide

Design

The Status Audio Between 3ANC earbuds design is one of the more unique ones on the market. Before we jump into the earbuds design, let’s talk about the more pedestrian case design. The case looks similar to many others on the market. The Between 3ANC we have for review came in the Bone color, which is very charming.

The case is pocketable and easy to carry. Its oblong shape makes it a bit chunkier, but not in a bad way. On the back you’ll find a USB-C port for charging and the reset button. The hinge appears to be aluminum, but I may be wrong on that. On the front are the LED indicators for charging. The top has the Status Audio branding, while the bottom houses the wireless charging magnet.

Opening the case up, you’re greeted with the Between 3ANC earbuds and they sit inside nicely and are simple to pull out. This is a plus because some earbuds can be a PIA to pull from their case, these have plenty of room for your fingers to grab and pull.

Pulling the buds out, you’re greeted with a hybrid beauty. In some ways, these look like any other earbud, mostly the part you put in your ear. The outer housing is where things change a bit, as the housing takes on a Chiclets shape. The Bone color is still here, but is accented with a chrome tip. I like the chrome tip but I think it would have looked better if it was brushed aluminum.

Each earbud has a physical control button on the top as well as touch controls on the front surface. I would have preferred them to only use a physical control button, but at least these touch controls weren’t as sensitive as others. Combining the controls was a bit odd, though. Here are the controls for both physical and touch:

Physical Buttons

Function Left Button | Right Button Active Noise Cancelling Short tap (either side is OK) Transparency Mode Short tap (either side is OK) Voice Assistant Double tap (either side is OK) Battery Status Triple tap (either side is OK) Manual Power Off Hold both simultaneously for 3 seconds

Touch Controls

Function Left Surface | Right Surface Volume Up Right Surface Hold Volume Down Left Surface Hold Play/Pause Short press (either side is OK) Track Forward Right Surface Double Tap Track Back Left Surface Double Tap Answer/End Call Double tap (either side is OK) Reject Call Press & Hold (either side is OK)

Overall, the design of the Status Audio Between 3ANC earbuds has some unique aspects to them. I think they look pretty nice with a sleek and modern design. But some might not like the Chiclets look. The controls are a bit odd, but useable.

Ease of Use

Using and setting up the Status Audio Between 3ANC earbuds is straightforward and is similar to almost any other Bluetooth earbud. The company recommends you charge the buds and the case to full before first use. So take the buds out of the case and remove the blue tape covering the connectors and replace the buds to charge the case and buds together.

Once charged, open the case and remove the earbuds. This will automatically put the buds in “pairing” mode, which means they are ready to connect to your device. Jump into Bluetooth settings on your device, in my case, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Between 3ANC should be listed in your Bluetooth Menu. If it isn’t, just give it 5–10 seconds to appear. Select it and the audio prompt will confirm connection.

Once you successfully pair the Between 3ANC to a given device (say your smartphone or computer). It will remember this device FOREVER. It will automatically pair when you open the case (provided the source device is turned on and in-range).

Status Audio provides three different “fit wings” and earbud tips so you can find the right fit. It’s important to try them all because getting a good seal will help the ANC. The ANC on headphones is dependent on a good physical seal around the ear or ear canal.

Removing the buds from the case automatically turns them on. Putting the buds back in the case automatically turns them off. To manually power on and off the earbuds, hold both left and right buttons simultaneously. To perform a full reset, hold the button on the backside of the charging case for 10 seconds while the case is open.

Overall, the Status Audio Between 3ANC earbuds are straightforward to use and setup. Most users should have zero issues with this, but if you do, you can contact Status Audio at contact@status.co.

App

I’ve never been a fan of apps for headphones, they generally are a pain and I usually prefer the standard tuning brands give their headphones. The Status Audio Between 3ANC earbuds come out of the box with a rather thick soundstage that needed a boost of treble and mids from the app EQ. So I recommend you use the app.

Setting the app is easy, once you’re connected to Bluetooth, the app will find the earbuds and you can control them from the app.

You can control EQ, ANC, and Transparency from the app as well as a variety of other things including firmware updates. The app is straightforward and similar to others on the market, there’s not much to say about it.

Sound

As with most earbuds these days, due to the popularity of R&B and Hip-Hop, Status Audio tuned these more aggressively towards the bass frequencies. When you jump into the app, the default EQ setting is called Status Signature and really emphasizes the bass and upper midrange.

I had to dial these back and try to flatten the soundstage a bit more. I prefer a flatter soundstage with a slight boost to the bass, but only slight. Occasionally, I boost mids slightly as well. They do have the Status Audiophile preset but I found that to be too flat and it lacked some thickness.

The sound detail is excellent, making it so that you can play with the EQ and dial in the sound you like. In this case, the app worked well and was welcome. I was able to tune the soundstage to my preferences and because the detail is good, everything sounded really nice.

The Between 3ANC uses a Hybrid Triple Driver system, something not seen on all ANC earbuds of this price point. It uses a 10mm dynamic driver for driving the bass and two balanced armatures for the mid and high frequencies. It’s this system that helps deliver that detail I spoke about in the previous paragraph.

ANC is just OK. It’s not industry leading, but it works. Apple’s AirPods Pro earbuds are still my favorite for ANC. The Between 3ANC do well enough but you really need to make sure you have the right ear tips for a good seal. It’s not a dealbreaker, the ANC performs about the same as similarly priced earbuds.

Transparency Mode works, but like many of its competitors, it sounds boxy and very artificial. Apple is again the winner in this category, but these do an OK job and I think most people will not even notice. Most people don’t get to use dozens of earbuds a year.

Overall, the sound is good, not best in class but also not horrible and it can be tuned to taste in the app. ANC and Transparency are just OK, and ANC can be helped with a good seal.

Reception/Call Quality

Bluetooth 5.2 is in use here and the reception is industry standard. You can generally get 33–50 feet from the source (inline) before breaking up. Walls and obstacles will lessen the reach, but this is normal, it’s just the limitations of Bluetooth. I rarely move somewhere and leave my iPhone behind, so the source is always with me. I think most people do this.

Call quality is excellent, callers could hear me well and I could hear them as well. No issues here.

Battery Life

Battery life on the Status Audio Between 3ANC earbuds is about industry standard as well. Eight hours on one charge, give or take, and then a couple more cycles in the case. The battery life is competitive with other brands in this price range.

Price/Value

Priced at $249, Status Audio put these directly in the path of buds like AirPods Pro and Galaxy Buds. The Between 3ANC earbuds can be found on sale for $199, sometimes less. The value is here, but some users may be turned off by the design. I like the design, but it’s not for all.

Wrap Up

The unique Chiclets design is a good reason to buy these earbuds and the fact that the sleek design is paired with a competent technology platform, makes these are great buy for users considering a unique design.