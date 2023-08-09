Mine is Better: Why Linux is better than macOS or Windows

In my world, I have to be open to a multitude of technologies and be willing to explore them and use them. I use macOS, Windows, and Linux. I prefer using macOS daily, but I see the benefits and enjoy the other two ecosystems as well. In our Mine is Better series, we are exploring the reasons why some users insist that their preferred choice is the best choice.

We’ve covered reasons why macOS is better and why Windows is better. Now we’re moving into a world that the majority of regular users have no clue about, Linux. The Linux crowd is a diverse group of people that range from casual user to hardcore living the Linux life users.

Linux is a free and open-source operating system that has been gaining popularity lately. It is often praised for its stability, security, and customization options. While Linux is not as user-friendly (despite the arguments made by users of the operating system) as macOS or Windows, it offers several advantages that make it a better choice for many people.

Linux is better

Stability: Linux is known for its stability. It is less prone to crashes and errors than macOS or Windows. This is because Linux is a more mature operating system with a larger community of developers who are constantly fixing bugs and improving the code.

Linux is also more secure than macOS or Windows. This is because Linux is based on the Unix operating system, which is known for its security features. Linux also has several security tools that can help to protect your system from malware and other attacks. But one must be aware that Linux is not bulletproof. Read this article for more.

Customization: Linux is highly customizable. You can change the look and feel of your system to match your preferences. You can also install a variety of different software packages to make your system do whatever you need it to do.

Cost: Linux is free to use. This means that you can save money on the cost of an operating system.

If you are looking for a stable, secure, and customizable operating system, then Linux is a great choice. It is not as user-friendly as macOS or Windows, but it is a powerful and versatile operating system that can be used for a variety of purposes.

I will concede that this operating system has improved over the years to provide a more user-friendly environment than ever before. But it’s still not at the same level as the big two in terms of ease of use by novices and regular users.

More reasons it’s better

Performance: Linux is often faster than macOS or Windows, especially on older hardware. This is because Linux is a more lightweight operating system.

Support: There is a large community of Linux users and developers who are willing to help you if you experience any problems. There are also numerous online resources that can help you learn about Linux and how to use it.

Portability: Linux can be installed on a variety of different hardware platforms, including laptops, desktops, servers, and even smartphones. This makes it a very portable operating system.

If you are looking for an operating system that is stable, secure, customizable, fast, supported, and portable, then Linux is the best choice.

Asking the people

For this article, I reached out to users on our MeWe platform for ideas and reasons why they prefer this OS over any other. Here are just a few of the responses:

Not prompted to purchase additional services at install and every major update

No advertisements or paid placement of apps in the application launcher

Most distros do not collect telemetry or associate your activity with an advertisement ID.

Using Linux, if my computer bites the dust, I can just transfer the hard drive into another and… away we go!

Easy to add code to it

Manage every single packet received by your computer. Easily and free.

Everything runs fast. If it doesn’t run fast, I can find out why really, really fast.

Conclusion

Thanks to those who gave us their ideas and thoughts on this. There you have it, these are just a few reasons why; Mine is Better. While I, personally, do not believe that any one OS is better than another, there are good reasons to consider Linux. Exploring and using multiple operating systems will only expand your knowledge and I’m all for it.

