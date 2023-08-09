As the official TV partner of the NFL, TCL is offering football fans up to $200 OFF NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV with the purchase of a select TCL Q Class Google TV at all retailers. NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube provides access to every Sunday afternoon out-of-market game. Football fans can also bundle NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV and get 100+ live channels for more live sports and national & local NFL games.

Now with TCL’s all-new premium Q Class lineup, you can watch your favorite teams and experience the game like never on a TV with Quantum Dot technology featuring an UltraWide Color Gamut for higher brightness performance.

Now through September 19th, consumers who:

Purchase a select 65” or larger Q6 TV, get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube

Purchase a select 65” or larger Q7 or QM8, get $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube

Purchase a 98R754 TV or 98” QM8 (available at retail starting next week!), get up to $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube

Consumers can visit TCLs website to learn more on how to redeem the TCL x NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV promotion.

TCL Q6 with Google TV

MSRPs: $699.99 (65”) / $899.99 (75”) / $1,599.99 (85”) // Available at various retailers nationwide TCL’s new Q6 QLED series incorporates a High Brightness LED Backlight, producing brighter images for enhanced viewing when watching movies and TV shows, and Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion, combining multiple motion enhancement technologies for exceptional motion clarity. Additional features include:

4K Ultra HD Resolution

QLED – Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color Gamut

High Brightness Direct LED Backlight with Up to 66% More Brightness

HDR PRO+ (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG)

Dolby Atmos

Voice Remote with Google Assistant

Dynamic Contrast

3 HDMI Inputs (1 x eARC)

Chromecast Built-in

TCL Q7 with Google TV

MSRPs: $999.99 (65”) / $1,399.99 (75”) / $2,199 (85”) // Available at various retailers nationwide The TCL Q7 is a true premium TV that adds a High Brightness PRO LED Backlight with up to 1,000 Nits peak brightness to create vivid images with dazzling highlights for a genuinely realistic cinematic experience. In addition, the native 120Hz panel refresh rate is perfect for action-packed movies, fast-paced video games, and live sports with ultra-smooth viewing. Additional features include:

4K Ultra HD Resolution

QLED – Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color Gamut

High Brightness PRO LED Backlight with Up to 1,000 Peak Nits

Full Array PRO Local Dimming with Up to 200+ Dimming Zones

Auto Game Mode (ALLM) with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

HDR ULTRA (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG)

Hands-Free Voice Control and Backlit Voice Remote with Google Assistant

IMAX Enhanced Certification

Chromecast built-in

Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi

TCL QM8 with Google TV – 98”

Available at Retail Starting Next Week! MSRPs: $1,699.99 (65”) / $1,799.99 (75”) / $2,799.99 (85”) / $11,999.99 (98”) // Available at various retailers nationwide Available in 65” up to 98” models, the top-of-the line TCL QM8 features industry-leading mini-LED ULTRA with up to 2,300+ local dimming zones and precise zone control utilizing the powerful TCL AIPQ Engine Gen3 to deliver stunning picture quality. In addition, the QM8 features enhanced audio with a built-in subwoofer and Wi-Fi 6 for improved connectivity. Additional features include:

4K Ultra HD Resolution

QLED – Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color Gamut

MINI-LED ULTRA

High Brightness ULTRA LED Backlight with Up to 2,000 Peak Nits

Full Array ULTRA Local Dimming with Up to 2,300+ Dimming Zones

HDR ULTRA (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG)

TCL AIPQ Engine with Deep Learning AI

Hands-Free Voice Control and Backlit Voice Remote with Google Assistant

IMAX Enhanced Certification

Chromecast Built-in

Apple Airplay2

TCL 98R754 with Google TV

MSRPs: $4,999.99 (98”) Available at various retailers nationwide This premium TCL 98” TV features brilliant 4K resolution that delivers stunning detail and a remarkable visual experience and TCL’s AiPQ Engine that optimizes color, contrast, and stunning clarity. Additionally, the 98” XL features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos that provides immersive surround sound. Additional features include:

Superior 4K HDR picture quality

Wide Color powered by QLED technology

Contrast Control Zone technology maximizes contrast

Hands-free voice control, just say “Hey Google” to get started

Access thousands of streaming apps

Cast to your TV with Chromecast built-in

Easy Voice Control works with Alexa

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) provides seamless, gameplay

Auto Game Mode for an optimized fast-response gaming experience

FullView edge-to-edge glass design

Cord cutting made easy with digital TV tuner and smart features built in

WiFi 6 & Ethernet port

Natural Motion 480 for smooth clarity

