Samsung announces new foldables deals and accessories partnership

Samsung has announced that it has unveiled two new mobile accessories for its new foldables the Galaxy Z series, which feature the vibrant artwork of promising emerging artists and are available through Samsung’s website. The collection of accessories includes one case each for the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, and will be released on August 11 through the Samsung e-Store in 11 countries 2worldwide, including France, Germany, Italy, the U.K. and the U.S.

Samsung collaborated with up-and-coming Korean artists — Haydonna and Lee Eun — to provide Samsung customers with a distinctive way to make a style statement with their new Galaxy Z foldables. “The selected artists showcase their unique artistic perspectives and capture the positive voices of the younger generation.” These should be on Samsung’s website soon.

Samsung’s latest foldables deals

Samsung has announced that is foldables, tablets, and watches have received a lot of excitement and record-breaking pre-order sales.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 foldables have seen the strongest pre-order numbers to date thanks to significant demand seen across North America, Europe, and India.

The latest Galaxy Z series foldables, Watch6 series and Tab S9 series will be launching in 50 countries on August 11, with additional countries launching soon. Plus, for the first time, consumers in China will be able to get their hands on the latest devices as part of the first stage launch country list.

Both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 foldables are available in a range of colors. The Galaxy Watch6 is available in Graphite, Silver and Gold depending on the bezel size, and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic is available in Black and Silver. For consumers interested in the Galaxy Tab S9, the series comes in Beige and Graphite colors.

Here are the deals you can snag as of today:

Galaxy Z Flip5: Save up to $600 with eligible trade in, plus receive 4 months of YouTube Premium, 4

months of Microsoft 365 Basic and 2 months of Adobe Lightroom on us

Save up to $600 with eligible trade in, plus receive 4 months of YouTube Premium, 4 months of Microsoft 365 Basic and 2 months of Adobe Lightroom on us Galaxy Z Fold5: Save up to $1000 with eligible trade in, plus receive 4 months of YouTube Premium, 4

months of Microsoft 365 Basic and 2 months of Adobe Lightroom on us

Save up to $1000 with eligible trade in, plus receive 4 months of YouTube Premium, 4 months of Microsoft 365 Basic and 2 months of Adobe Lightroom on us Galaxy Tab S9 series: Get a Free Book Cover Keyboard Slim on us with purchase of Tab S9 or Tab S9+

Get a Free Book Cover Keyboard Slim on us with purchase of Tab S9 or Tab S9+ Galaxy Watch6 series: Get up to $250 off Galaxy Watch6 or Galaxy Watch6 Classic with eligible trade

in

