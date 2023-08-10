New on Netflix August 11-17: Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between July 28 and August 3rd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in August if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix August 11-17th list which is headlined by Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the spy thriller Heart of Stone.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in July and August. The following games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Cut the Rope Daily (Available August 1): Solve one new logic puzzle every day to keep your streak alive. Cut ropes and pop balloons to feed cute green monster Om Nom, who’s craving a candy fix!

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals: Shadowy cult members. Ghostly radio signals. Spacetime portals. Investigate a dark new mystery in this interactive story game set in a familiar world.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess: Welcome to Beth Harmon’s world. Take some lessons, play puzzles and matches or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the show.

Sonic Prime Dash: Zip through 3D race courses, jump over obstacles and battle iconic villains in this high-octane running game featuring the world’s fastest blue hedgehog.

Too Hot To Handle 2: More choices, bigger drama. Change your look and make a play: true love or hot hook up? Risk it all in the next season of this interactive story game.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point inAugust but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Guns & Gulaabs (NETFLIX SERIES): In the cartel-run town of Gulaabgunj, an unprecedented opium deal pulls a big-city cop and a lovesick mechanic into its chaotic clutches.

Guns & Gulaabs (NETFLIX SERIES): In the cartel-run town of Gulaabgunj, an unprecedented opium deal pulls a big-city cop and a lovesick mechanic into its chaotic clutches.

Risqué Business: Taiwan (NETFLIX SERIES): Shin Dong-youp and Sung Si-kyung embark on a laughter-filled journey to Taiwan, aiming to gain a deeper understanding of its sex culture and business.

And now for the Netflix August 11-17th list:

August 11

Down for Love (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A heartwarming quest for love, this feel-good reality show follows several people with Down syndrome as they navigate the trials and triumphs of dating.

A heartwarming quest for love, this feel-good reality show follows several people with Down syndrome as they navigate the trials and triumphs of dating. Heart of Stone (NETFLIX FILM): Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

August 12

Behind Your Touch (NETFLIX SERIES): A psychic vet and a detective join forces to crack small-town cases — but their skills are tested when they unravel a chilling serial killer mystery.

August 14

Paddington 🇺🇸

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4 🇺🇸

August 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 5 🇺🇸

Ballers: Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

Jared Freid: 37 and Single (NETFLIX COMEDY): Introducing Jared Freid’s hilarious stand-up comedy special, “37 & Single”. In this uproarious performance, Jared, a self-proclaimed expert on the single life, takes us on a wild ride through the ups and downs of navigating the modern dating world. With a humorously annoyed perspective, he hilariously tackles the frustrations of apps, awkward set-ups, and the constant reminders from friends who have moved into the next phase of life. Join Jared as he explores the nuances of being single, growing up, gender reveal parties, and the inevitable break-ups that occur along the way. Get ready for a night of laughter and relatable stories as Jared sheds light on the joys and challenges of being 37 and still searching for that special someone.

The Mummy 🇨🇦

Untold: Hall of Shame (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)): Victor Conte’s name is synonymous with the biggest doping scandal ever to rock the sports community, ensnaring top athletes such as baseball great Barry Bonds and track-and-field legends Marion Jones and Tim Montgomery. For 16 years, Conte swears BALCO Laboratories, his supplement and nutrition company based in the Bay Area, never dabbled in illegal, performance-enhancing drugs. But by 2000, he went to the dark side and became the go-to guy for athletes in search of steroids, fame, and world records. The film features interviews with several of Conte’s notable former associates – including Montgomery and the anti-doping and IRS authorities who helped send him to prison after a 42-count indictment – give harrowing testimony as the legend of one of sports’ most notorious names continues to unfold.

August 16

At Home With The Furys (NETFLIX SERIES): Undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retires from boxing to embrace the eccentricities of family life in this hilarious and heartfelt docusoap.

Undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retires from boxing to embrace the eccentricities of family life in this hilarious and heartfelt docusoap. The Chosen One (NETFLIX SERIES): Jodie, a twelve-year-old living in Baja California Sur, discovers he has Jesus-like powers. Will he answer his calling and fulfill his destiny?

Jodie, a twelve-year-old living in Baja California Sur, discovers he has Jesus-like powers. Will he answer his calling and fulfill his destiny? Deoo v. Heard (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Depp v. Heard is a three-part series examining the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention and became the world’s first trial by TikTok. Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society.

August 17

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The hunter becomes the hunted when Terry mysteriously goes missing, leaving his wife, kids — and Blobby — to search for him all over the universe.

The hunter becomes the hunted when Terry mysteriously goes missing, leaving his wife, kids — and Blobby — to search for him all over the universe. The Upshaws: Part 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada August 11-17th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

