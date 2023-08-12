Online privacy: Eight ways to mitigate Google and Facebook tracking

Google and Facebook are far from the only two tech companies that track their users. There are plenty of other big tech companies and even some non-tech companies that use tracking for targeted experiences. But Google and Facebook are the two largest, and even though we are focusing on them, the mitigation tips here will work across the board to better protect your overall online privacy.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

In the digital age, the concerns surrounding online privacy have become more significant than ever before. With social media giants like Facebook and ubiquitous search engines like Google, the amount of personal data being collected and tracked can feel overwhelming. However, the good news is that you can take steps to regain control over your online privacy and limit the extent to which Facebook and Google track your activities. In this article, we will explore some effective strategies to block Facebook and Google from tracking you.

Understanding Tracking and Data Collection

Before delving into the methods to prevent tracking, it’s essential to understand how Facebook and Google track your online activities. These companies use various tools and techniques to gather information about your browsing habits, preferences, and interactions. This data is then used to create detailed profiles that can be used for targeted advertising, content personalization, and more.

Online Privacy: Mitigate Big Tech Tracking

Use Privacy-Focused Browsers and Search Engines

One of the most effective ways to limit tracking is to switch to privacy-focused browsers and search engines. Browsers like Mozilla Firefox, Brave, and Tor offer features that help you minimize tracking. Additionally, search engines like DuckDuckGo prioritize user privacy by not tracking your searches or storing personal information.

Install Browser Extensions and Add-ons

Browser extensions and add-ons can significantly enhance your privacy protection. Tools like uBlock Origin, Privacy Badger, and HTTPS Everywhere block unwanted tracking scripts, prevent third-party cookies, and enforce encrypted connections, respectively.

Manage Cookie Settings

Cookies are small pieces of data that websites store on your device to remember your preferences and track your behavior. You can take control of your cookie settings to limit tracking. Configure your browser to block third-party cookies or set it to prompt you before accepting cookies. This way, you can decide which websites are allowed to track you.

Opt Out of Targeted Advertising

Both Facebook and Google use your online behavior to serve you targeted ads. You can opt out of this personalized advertising by visiting the Ad Settings on Facebook and the Ad Personalization settings on Google. Keep in mind that this won’t completely eliminate ads, but will make them less relevant to your browsing history.

Adjust Privacy Settings

Both Facebook and Google have privacy settings that allow you to control what information you share and who can see it. Regularly review and adjust these settings to minimize the amount of data you share with these platforms. Limit the visibility of your posts, control app permissions, and be cautious about sharing personal information.

Use Private Browsing Modes

Most browsers offer private browsing modes that prevent your browsing history, searches, and other data from being saved. This can be particularly useful when you want to conduct sensitive searches or visit websites without leaving a trace.

Regularly Clear Your Cache and Cookies

Clearing your browser’s cache and cookies can help remove traces of your online activities. This is especially important if you share a device with others or use public computers. Regularly clearing these data will limit the amount of historical information available for tracking.

Consider Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)

VPNs provide an additional layer of privacy by masking your IP address and encrypting your internet connection. This makes it harder for websites, including Facebook and Google, to track your online activities. Choose a reputable VPN service that prioritizes user privacy.

Conclusion

Taking control of your online privacy requires proactive steps to block Facebook and Google tracking. By using privacy-focused browsers, installing browser extensions, managing cookie settings, adjusting privacy preferences, using private browsing modes, and considering VPNs, you can significantly reduce the amount of personal data that these tech giants collect about you. While it may not be possible to completely eliminate tracking, these strategies empower you to assert more control over your digital footprint and protect your online privacy in an increasingly interconnected world.

Portions of this article were written using AI and edited by us, some images may be generated using AI.