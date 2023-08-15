House of Marley announces its new Stir it Up Lux Bluetooth turntable

House of Marley has announced the latest launch in its turntable portfolio; the Stir it Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable. With a more sleek design, the Stir It Up Lux honors Bob Marley’s legacy of love for music and the planet by providing the most authentic form of music in a sustainable choice that can “satisfy the soul.”

With an enhanced design and upgraded features, the new House of Marley Stir it Up Lux is designed with an elliptical stylus, aluminum headshell, bamboo plinth and a glass platter for improved sound quality, performance, and excellent tracking ability. The Stir it Up Lux is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, an anti-skate mechanism, adjustable counterbalance and a built-in pre-amp.

Here are the key features of the Stir it Up Lux Bluetooth:

Solid, sustainably crafted bamboo plinth

Infinitely recyclable glass platter

Double-sided Cork slipmat, with zoetrope side (zoetrope works best at 33RPM and 11 Hz or 11 FPS)

Bluetooth® v5.3 capability for wireless pairing 45 and 33 RPM speeds

Auto start/stop with belt drive

Built-in, switchable pre-amp; 3.5mm aux out and RCA (phono/line) out

Replaceable Audio-Technica elliptical stylus (AT-95E) and adjustable counterweight

The thoughtful design and improved features of the Stir It Up Lux Bluetooth® Turntable allow music lovers to enjoy all the aspects of their beloved records at its deepest roots. The Stir It Up Lux was created together with Bob Marley’s family to honor the music legend’s love for music in its purest form.

In true House of Marley style, the Stir It Up Lux Bluetooth® Turntable is all about sustainability. Carefully crafted using bamboo, aluminum, glass and cork, this music must-have harnesses the power of mindfully sourced materials while delivering a sleek and compact design. One of the world’s fastest growing plants, bamboo, can grow up to a meter in height in just 24 hours – making it an extremely renewable resource. Aluminum and glass are both infinitely recyclable, while cork is made from stripped-down bark rather than cut-down trees. The anti-slip reversible mat has a cork natural aesthetic on one side, while the flip side has a special Zoetrope design that adds a pop of color and an unexpected animation that elevates your vinyl experience.

Priced at $399.99, the new House of Marley Stir it Up Lux Bluetooth is available on the HoM website or Amazon. Links below.

