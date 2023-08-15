The LG StanbyME Go 27″ TV suitcase lets you take your entertainment with you

With screens everywhere we go, people are able to consume entertainment of all kinds wherever they are. However, a phone or even tablet screen can be a bit small to properly enjoy content and LG thinks it has a solution for you: the LG StanbyME Go which is a 27″ portable LED screen with a stand and battery pack tucked away inside a suitcase.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Definitely a niche product, the StanbyME Go is housed inside a sleek, durable suitcase, making it ideal for on-the-go entertainment while travelling. The case also has a built-in 20-watt speaker with Dolby Atmos support which adapts to the screen’s orientation, a built-in battery which offers up to 3 hours of viewing time, and storage compartments to hold accessories.

“Content viewing is no longer confined to the living room or even the home, but until now, consumers have had to sacrifice screen size in favor of portability. LG StanbyME Go makes the full-scale viewing experience travel-friendly and offers a versatile option for streaming, listening, remote working, and more.” David Park, Head of HE Product Marketing

As for the screen itself, the LED touchscreen is attached to a stand that can be tilted, rotated, raised, and lowered to suit your viewing angles. It can be used in landscape, portrait, and even table mode. With Dolby Vision support, the StanbyME Go runs on LG’s webOS interface, supports AirPlay, iOS and Android screen mirroring, and has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support as well.

The LG StanbyME Go 27″ portable LED TV can be used in landscape, portrait, and table modes.

The LG StanbyME Go 27″ portable LED TV is available to preorder exclusively on LG.com for $999.99. To sweeten the deal, preorders made before August 27th will be gifted a free LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth speaker ($299.99 MSRP) with shipments expected later this month.

What do you think about the LG StanbyME Go? Is it something you think you’d use and will be pre-ordering? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.