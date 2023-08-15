Linkplay announces its WiiM Pro Plus, an audiophile-grade music streamer

The Linkplay WiiM Pro Plus offers a more powerful audiophile-grade music quality, now with a premium AKM DAC built-in. The WiiM Pro Plus is designed to enhance audio quality significantly, simplify the streaming system set-up and reduce the total system cost for music enthusiasts. Users can now enjoy their music collection with high-res audio and modernize their favorite equipment for a fraction of the cost of buying a new setup, additional cables or an external DAC.

“My vision for the WiiM Pro Plus was clear: to create a product that reflects our users’ desires and elevates their music streaming experience,” said Dr. Lifeng Zhao, CEO of Linkplay Technology. “With their invaluable feedback, we’ve achieved just that, delivering superior audio quality, simplified setup and an affordable solution that exceeds expectations. The WiiM Pro Plus stands as a statement of our dedication to providing music enthusiasts with a seamless and enriching audio experience.”

The ‘Plus’ in WiiM Pro Plus stands for better audio quality, making it superior to the WiiM Pro when using Line Output or Line Input ports. Upgrades in the WiiM Pro Plus include:

Better ADC for Line Input: It uses a TI Burr-Brown Audio PCM1861 ADC, achieving up to 192kHz/32-bit digital output, to convert analog sounds from devices like record players, MP3 players or TVs into digital format. This results in clearer, more detailed sound, with a signal-to-noise ratio of 110 dB.

Ultra-low Noise Clock, Power, and Circuit Design: It uses an ultra-low noise clock, power supply, and careful PCB layout to achieve less than -110dB THD+N performance for analog audio output, reducing any unwanted noise or distortion in the sound.

Included Premium AKM DAC and TI OP AMP for Better Line-Out Audio Quality: It features a new generation AKM 4493SEQ premium DAC that can achieve a leading level of low distortion and wide dynamic range thanks to AKM’s Velvet Sound Technology. It supports up to 768 kHz PCM, and DSD512, with PCM/DSD automatic switching ideal for the latest high-resolution audio sources. Achieve 120 dB (A-wt) SNR, THD+N of -110dB from 44.1k to 192k.

The WiiM Pro Plus, sold as a bundle with the voice remote, is available now for $219 on Amazon. Additionally, other WiiM products like the WiiM Pro and the Wake-up Light are also available and can easily be paired for a seamless smart-home experience. For more information about the WiiM Pro Plus or other WiiM products, take a look at the company’s website here.

