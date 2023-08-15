Lexar announces two new Silver Series Cards

Lexar has announced two new storage cards: the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card SILVER Series and Lexar Professional SILVER PRO SD card.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card SILVER Series boasts transfer speeds of up to 1750MB/s read to transfer high-resolution photos and video footage. Its write speeds of up to 1300MB/s, paired with high-capacity options, allow users to quickly capture a high volume of photos and videos. Making it a great card for photographers and videographers.

Designed for photographers and videographers looking to shoot in Full-HD and 4K, the Lexar SILVER PRO SDXC card delivers superior performance to capture great shots and accelerate workflows. It features write speeds up to 160MB/s and is rated V60 to capture stunning 4K video and gorgeous still images. It is available in high capacities up to 512GB and provides read speeds of up to 280MB/s. Together, these features allow creative professionals to keep shooting for longer and also reduce transfer times when moving photos for post-production work.

Both cards come with generous warranties that speak to the reliability of Lexar products. The Lexar® Professional CFexpress Type B Card SILVER Series comes with a lifetime limited warranty, while the Lexar Professional SILVER PRO SD card comes with a limited 10-year warranty.

The key features of the Lexar Silver Series Cards are as follows:

Lexar Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card SILVER Series For photographers and videographers who shoot high-quality images and 8K video High-speed transfers with up to 1750MB/s* read Write speeds of up to 1300MB/s

Lexar Professional SILVER PRO SDXC™ UHS-II Card Shoot stunning videos in Full-HD and 4K Capture extended lengths of video thanks to capacities up to 512GB With read speeds up to 280MB/s, save time with a dramatically accelerated workflow



Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Cards SILVER Series are compatible with firmware-enabled CFexpress cameras and are available at an MSRP of $169.99 for 512GB, $139.99 for 256GB, and $99.99 for 128GB. The Lexar Professional SILVER PRO SD card is compatible with UHS-II devices and is backwards-compatible with UHS-I devices. It is available at an MSRP of $179.99 for 512GB, $97.99 for 256GB or $169.99 for a 256GB 2-pack, and $49.99 for 128GB or $94.99 for a 128GB 2-pack. Purchase links below.

