Alienware launches the next evolution of its Aurora desktop, the R16

Alienware announced its new Aurora R16 desktop gaming PC a few days ago, and here’s what we know about it. The company has brought a redesign of its Aurora desktop and says it has improved the acoustics and thermals while giving the chassis a new space-saving design. This new design language has been dubbed “Legend 3” by the company.

The Aurora R16 is an attempt by Alienware to achieve a few objectives:

Create airflow efficiencies that enable a quieter and cooler system while achieving our performance goals. Continue exploring the Future Minimal ethos of Legend with a design that is streamlined, optimized, and customer first.

How did we accomplish this? When you look at the Aurora R16, the first thing you notice is the oval lighting loop – also known as a Stadium loop – displayed on the left side of the chassis. This is the visual center; the main attraction of the desktop, designed to capture attention. The Stadium loop traces the perimeter of the primary vent. This vent provides a larger air intake than the previous generation, allowing for more efficient airflow, while the Stadium loop lighting pays homage to our Alienware Legend heritage. With the Stadium loop and the option of a clear side panel, we’ve made the side of the Aurora the new focal point. Said differently: the desktop is intended to be viewed from its side. This fresh perspective helped drive simplicity throughout the rest of the design, shrink the overall volume, and channel more airflow through the front intake. This improvement, complimented by larger side and top vents plus updates to the internal cable management, created the airflow efficiencies that enable a quieter and cooler desktop. Thanks to all the airflow efficiencies, the Aurora R16 meets or exceeds the performance of its predecessor with equivalent configurations while boasting a significantly smaller design. And with configuration options that will appeal to a broader range of gamers, we believe R16 will not only be a compelling upgrade, but an introduction into the Aurora experience for many. Alienware

Here are some of the key features and specs of this new Alienware gaming desktop:

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs

12th and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors

Wi-Fi 6 (or 6E) and 2.5Gbps Ethernet for both wired and wireless connections

Up to 64GB of 5200 MT/s DDR5 Memory or 32GB of 5600 MT/s DDR5 Memory

Up to 8TB (2×4TB) of SSD Storage

80 Plus Platinum rated Power supplies (500W or 1000W)

Optional extra 1TB Hard Drive for expanded storage

Windows 11 Home and access to hundreds of high-quality games with the included one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Optimized airflow: on average 20% quieter system, up to 10% lower CPU and 6% lower GPU temperatures.

on average 20% quieter system, up to 10% lower CPU and 6% lower GPU temperatures. Space-saving: Up to a ~40% decrease in total volume than the R15, while internal volume remains unchanged at 25.2L.

Up to a ~40% decrease in total volume than the R15, while internal volume remains unchanged at 25.2L. Versatile aesthetic: universal design that fits into more diverse environments.

universal design that fits into more diverse environments. New Alienware Command Center 6.0

The Aurora R16 is available Aug 3 starting at $1749.99 (US), $2299.99 (CA) from Dell with a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 13700F and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 graphics.

