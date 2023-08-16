Dell has expanded its GenAI (Generative AI) solutions

By now, most of us know that AI is a thing. Even if you don’t like the technology, AI seems to be the future of just about everything. GenAI (Generative AI) is a form of technology being implemented in enterprise solutions, and Dell is expanding its footprint in this area.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

What is GenAI? “Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence technology that broadly describes machine learning systems capable of generating text, images, code or other types of content, often in response to a prompt entered by a user.”

Dell is leveraging its deep understanding of the needs of the enterprise to provide a full stack of GenAI solutions from core data centers, edge locations and public clouds to desktops, including:

Dell Generative AI Solutions include a new suite of Dell products and services, together with NVIDIA, to help businesses gain real-time insights and enable innovation through automation

Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA offers pre-tested and proven Dell infrastructure, software, and services to power transformative business outcomes with GenAI

Dell Professional Services help customers with strategy, implementation and scaling to accelerate GenAI adoption

Dell Precision workstations, with expanded NVIDIA GPU configurations, help users accelerate GenAI workloads locally on the device

What do you think of GenAI? Are you working in an enterprise environment where this tech would be used? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.