Dell has expanded its GenAI (Generative AI) solutions

|
, ,

By now, most of us know that AI is a thing. Even if you don’t like the technology, AI seems to be the future of just about everything. GenAI (Generative AI) is a form of technology being implemented in enterprise solutions, and Dell is expanding its footprint in this area.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

What is GenAI? “Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence technology that broadly describes machine learning systems capable of generating text, images, code or other types of content, often in response to a prompt entered by a user.”

Dell is leveraging its deep understanding of the needs of the enterprise to provide a full stack of GenAI solutions from core data centers, edge locations and public clouds to desktops, including:

  • Dell Generative AI Solutions include a new suite of Dell products and services, together with NVIDIA, to help businesses gain real-time insights and enable innovation through automation
  • Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA offers pre-tested and proven Dell infrastructure, software, and services to power transformative business outcomes with GenAI
  • Dell Professional Services help customers with strategy, implementation and scaling to accelerate GenAI adoption
  • Dell Precision workstations, with expanded NVIDIA GPU configurations, help users accelerate GenAI workloads locally on the device

What do you think of GenAI? Are you working in an enterprise environment where this tech would be used? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. We often cover brand press releases and those do not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Previous

Alienware launches the next evolution of its Aurora desktop, the R16

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap