The TCL TAB Disney Edition 2 is coming to Verizon

Today, TCL announced its new TCL TAB Disney Edition 2, coming to Verizon stores and Verizon online August 17th for $199 MSRP. The 4G LTE connected Android tablet is powerful enough for the whole family, featuring exclusive Disney content and access to endless entertainment and learning on-the-go.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

With the TCL TAB Disney Edition 2, Disney characters are in your palms on an 8” HD display housed in a colorful protective bumper case with a foldout kickstand that is easy to use for kids and adults. We reviewed the last version of this tablet here.

The tablet has a great screen, for its size and price point, and includes eye care features to reduce eye strain. It also sports dual speakers for a better audio experience, plus smooth performance and a long-lasting battery.

Additional features of the TCL TAB Disney Edition 2 include:

Preloaded with 9 unique games and puzzles for Disney fans of all ages, including favorites from the Star WarsTM, Cars, and Finding Dory universes

Customize your home screen with wallpapers to give each user a personalized look and feel

Vibrant 8” 800×1280 HD edge-to-edge display and a screen-to-body ratio of 81%

Reading Mode and Eye Comfort Mode filter out harmful blue light to reduce eye strain and fatigue

High strength glass that’s resistant to scratches and dings

A 2.0GHz octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM for fast response and smooth operation

Internal storage of up to 64GB, expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card1

5500mAh battery2 with TCL Smart Manager and Battery Saver modes to optimize all day usage

Use the 8MP main camera to snap detailed photos, panoramic landscapes, or even apply filters in real-time; the 5MP front-facing camera is great for selfies and video chats

Amplified dual speakers, creating an immersive audio experience for music and videos

Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C connector, and 3.5mm audio jack

Android 13 OS

Verizon 4G LTE connectivity to stay connected on-the-go

This tablet is a nice little on the road device for parents who need to give their little’s something to do on long road trips. You can find it on Verizon’s website, purchase link below.

What do you think of this kid’s tablet from TCL? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.