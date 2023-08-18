Apple TV+ shows off new series; Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Apple has been working hard to bring quality content to its Apple TV+ platform. With series like The Morning Show, Silo, and Hijacked. The company seems to be hitting some solid base hits lately. Now, the network has announced its latest series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Based on Legendary’s Monsterverse, the new series premiering on Apple TV+ stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski. Apple TV+ has not released a trailer, only the image above and some basic information, but it is enough to be intrigued.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.

Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast), and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye). Matt Shakman (WandaVision) directs the first two episodes.

The series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ alongside an expanding offering of sweeping, world-building dramas including global hit series Silo; Foundation, based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, and created by David S. Goyer; Invasion, a sci-fi drama series from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil launching its second season on August 23, and more.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

What do you think of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.