Razer Nexus 3.0 review: Welcome refinements and interface revamp

While most peripherals can be used out of the box, they are often enhanced in functionality and performance when coupled with a desktop or mobile app. The same is true of mobile game controllers, especially if the software allows you to remap buttons or apply virtual controller settings. Unfortunately, not all first attempts are home runs.

Our Razer Nexus 3.0 review looks at the updated version of the company’s mobile game controller software which comes with some very welcome improvements over the initial launch version. Read on for our full review!

The Quick Take

When the Razer Kishi V2 launched, Razer launched its Nexus software alongside it. While it worked, it was pretty lacklustre and we scored it a 7/10. Over the past year, Razer has been making some improvements to its software for the Razer Kishi V2 controller lineup, and the latest version (3.0) is a much better experience in many ways. With a revamped interface, new virtual controller enhancements, and reduced power consumption when using Kishi V2 controllers, Razer Nexus 3.0 is evolving into a much better game hub.

Features

The Razer Nexus 3.0 software we reviewed has the following new features:

Virtual Controller Mode allows users to add Kishi V2 compatibility to touchscreen-only games. Nexus 3.0 delivers important improvements like adding support for MOBA games, options to invert the X/Y camera axis, camera sensitivity control, unique keymapping for M1/M2 buttons, and the removal of the Android Accessibility permission requirement. Razer continues to invest in Virtual Controller Mode for the massive increase in games available to Kishi V2 Android users. Optimized Gaming Performance (Android-only): The update showcases Razer’s meticulous focus on performance and reliability, featuring reduced power consumption for Kishi V2 controllers, automatic prevention of controller input when the device is asleep, improved app launch button reliability, and superior quality and reliability for captured videos and screenshots. In a first, users can now choose between HID and XInput controller modes with the Kishi V2 Pro.

Layout

One of the biggest changes to the Razer Nexus 3.0 app is the layout. While similar, it feels more modern and allows you to choose a black, grey, dynamic, or game background. While the previous version listed your installed games on the top row, you can now set favourites to appear on top. Swiping down will still give you access to “My Games” as well as Razer Recommend, Editor’s Choice, Razer X Xbox, Emulators, All Games, and All Xbox Games. The Xbox content is only present if you have the Xbox Game Pass app installed and the “Include Xbox games in launcher” setting enabled. Unfortunately, and a minor gripe about the app, is you can’t toggle the Razer Recommend, Editor’s Choice, or Emulators rows if you’re not interested in them.

The launcher settings on the Razer Nexus 3.0 Android application.

The hamburger menu on the upper right gives you easy access to the various settings of the app, including launcher and live-streaming preferences, button remapping, and firmware updates.

Overall, the layout looks and feels smoother than the initial launch of the program.

Functionality

As mentioned above, there are new options to choose your launcher background. As well, you can choose to include Xbox Cloud Gaming games in the launcher screen, show an icon if a controller isn’t detected, and autoplay game trailers.

Basic functionality remains the same with access to select Facebook Live or YouTube for live streaming. With a slightly revamped interface, button remapping lets you remap the M1 and M2 buttons, as well as the Razer Nexus button. Unfortunately, and gripe number two, you still can’t remap the bumpers or face buttons. Finally, you can easily update the Razer Kishi V2 firmware as well as access help & support options within the app.

Button remapping screen in the Razer Nexus 3.0 Android application.

One of the biggest improvements to the Razer Nexus 3.0 app is the enhancements to the virtual controller mode. It’s still hit and miss depending on the game you play, but more options are available for MOBA games, as well as removing the need to grant permissions to the Android Accessibility requirement.

Ecosystem

While the Razer Nexus 3.0 app in itself doesn’t have an ecosystem, it does let you access games you have installed on your smartphone, Xbox Game Pass games, and even has some suggestions of its own. These suggestions are curated by Razer and include the option of showing video trailer previews instead of the game tile to help you decide faster if you want to download and install a particular game.

Performance

The performance of the app is what one would expect, it’s smooth and games launch relatively quickly. Remapping is straightforward, as is toggling the virtual controller on a per-game basis. Under the hood, there are some performance improvements that you might not even notice. These include reduced power consumption for Kishi V2 controllers and prevention of controller input when your device is asleep. In my case, I have the Kishi V2 permanently attached to an older Razer Phone 2 for mobile gaming, and it’s nice not to have the phone wake up when I bump one of the controls when putting the phone/controller in a drawer or even a backpack.

Another improvement performance-wise is better video and screenshot capturing. It wasn’t a huge issue before, but, like the interface, does feel smoother and snappier than before. Tapping the screenshot button on the Kishi V2 instantly takes a screenshot and saves it to your photo gallery, while long pressing it will start a video recording. Tapping it again once recording will stop the video and save it to your gallery.

Wrap-up

Like many apps, the Razer Nexus 3.0 version is a subtle, but much-welcomed improvement over the previous versions. With a smoother interface,