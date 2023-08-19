Minimis Glass are Smart HUD Sunglasses that display stats and maps

Sydney-based startup Minimis Technologies announced Minimis Glass, a standalone piece of wearable tech that incorporates a high-resolution wave-guide heads-up display into a pair of sunglasses. Unlike other products in the space, Minimis is entirely standalone and requires no secondary device to use, so runners and cyclists can have access to real-time performance data, music, and maps, without the need for a phone.

What’s more, Minimis Glass’s waveguide solution offers substantially higher resolution than any other device on the market, conveniently located in the upper third of the natural field of view, enabling athletes to see everything they need without taking their eyes off the road.

Created by athletes, for athletes, Minimis Glass provides real-time, customizable performance data (with a one-second refresh rate) and precise tracking of the stats that matter to users: time, speed, distance, and heart rate. It also features integrated GPS and mapping with turn-by-turn navigation for wherever the road may take you.

With Minimis’ built-in eSIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and music streaming on a custom Android OS platform, there’s no need to bring a phone, watch, or bike computer — just enjoy the ride without the clutter. You can finally work out fully free.

With antifog, water resistance and non-slip features, Minimis Glass keeps your vision clear in humid and sweaty conditions and won’t slide off your nose even during strenuous activity. And despite a 1300mAh battery, best-in-class resolution, and an all-in-one solution for audio, navigation, and stats, the Minimis Glass weighs only 90 grams.

Here are the key features of Minimis Glass:

Wireless Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Wi-fi 5.0GHz and 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, ANT+

Chipset: Qualcomm QCM2290, Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 64-bit CPU @ 2.0 GHz

GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 702

RAM: 2GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 32GB eMMC

Audio: Bluetooth Output

Display: Full HD 1920 × 1080, 63 inches @ 10ft (3m) diffractive waveguide

Batteries: 2 x 650mAh batteries (1300mAh total)

Battery Life: 7 hours continuous display, 11 hours if display is on for half the time

Dimensions: 185mm x 155mm x 55mm

Weight: <90 grams

1x Minimis Glass

1x Case

1x Lens cloth

1x USB C charging cable

1x Charging Case

Price: $699

